Irina Shayk leaves little to the imagination in a bikini while swimming with Stella Maxwell in Ibiza

All eyes were on Irina Shayk as she went swimming on Friday afternoon with fellow supermodel Stella Maxwell and a group of friends as they enjoyed a beautiful sunset together at the end of another sunny day in Ibiza, Spain.

After taking a dip in the turquoise water, the 36-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl climbed a ladder and posed for solo photos with dripping wet hair.

Maxwell, who became a Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2015 and is the face of cosmetics brand Max Factor, caught a glimpse of her toned midriff in a white tank and patterned shorts.

While in the ocean, Shayk, who was enjoying a rare time away from her five-year-old daughter Lea, seemed to be having a blast laughing with her friends.

At one point, she even got a ride on the back of a mystery man and a hug from a bikini-clad friend, who clutched her legs as she floated on a boardwalk above the sea.

Filled with joy, rapper Kanye West’s ex threw her arms in the air in excitement and flashed her beaming smile.

The group seemed to be making the most of their time in the beach paradise as they mingled and drank martinis.

On Saturday morning, the catwalk queen posted a slew of sizzling photos in the same two-part piece as she posed on her knees for an impromptu on a boardwalk.

As she took in the glorious weather, the bomb shook some ultra-thin bottoms that fully exposed her perky ass.

“Meow…” the man-of-one wrote on a photo of her escape, on which she looked at the camera with a pout as her wavy brown hair fell freely over her shoulders.

On the far left of the image, two martini glasses can be seen within arm’s length of the beauty, who achieved international fame in 2007 as the face of lingerie brand Intimissi.

In less than an hour, she racked up over 83,549 likes and 389 comments, praising her looks and washboard abs.

The five-foot beauty shared another enviable bikini photo from the same day on her Instagram story, in which she sat up and looked into the distance.

Earlier this year, during an interview with British VogueIrina talked about starting in the modeling industry at a young age and going to Paris at the age of 19 to do modeling work.

“It was an apartment with eight models sharing two bathrooms,” she explained.

Although she didn’t make much money and sometimes couldn’t afford to eat, Irina added, “But you know, it was the best time I’ve ever had.”

She also shared that she stayed true to who she was and did not follow the norms of society to lose a lot of weight to be a model.

Splitsville: Shayk split from Bradley Cooper, her Lea’s father, in June 2019 after nearly four years together; they are pictured in New York City in January 2019

“I didn’t feel any pressure to shed pounds and color my hair, and I always stick to that now. I think the industry is changing for the better,” says the Burberry model.

The model also weighed in on her past relationship with Bradley Cooper.

The two started dating in 2015 and their daughter, Lea, was born two years later in 2017. In 2019, Irina and Bradley broke up.

However, the former couple still keep in touch to be good parents to their daughter.

“Life after Bradley is absolutely reflective, and I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst, it’s just the nature of a human being,” she told the publication.