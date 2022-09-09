Irina Shayk keeps it casual in all black as she holds hands with her daughter Lea in New York City

Irina Shayk was spotted relaxing on a stroll with her five-year-old daughter, Lea, in New York City earlier on Thursday.

The 36-year-old supermodel held her daughter’s hand as they walked through the bustling city together. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum shares her daughter with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, 47.

The couple ended their relationship in 2019 but continue to co-parent Lea. A well near the two stars recently opened for Page six that they are “considering getting back together.”

The beauty made her look stylishly casual for a short walk around the big apple and opted for black, loose-fitting pants.

The supermodel added a long-sleeved black blouse, which she partially unbuttoned and tucked into the waist of her pants.

Irina donned a pair of chic black loafers to stroll comfortably through the bustling streets of Manhattan.

The Vogue model completed her look with stylish black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the midday sun.

Irina held a black bag in the crook of her elbow instead of carrying a heavy bag or backpack.

She chose not to add bulky or flashy jewelry to keep her ensemble minimalist. Contrasting her outfit, her daughter wore vibrant pink tights along with a patterned pink dress.

The former Victoria’s Secret model was seen with Lea’s sweater in her arm during their walk.

Irina was spotted hugging her ex, Bradley Cooper, on a Wednesday outing earlier this week with their daughter. The two have reportedly considered reviving their relationship, which ended three years earlier.

Both Irina and Bradley have been focused on co-parenting their daughter since their divorce.

An insider close to the two stars weighed in on their recent summer break to Page sixstating, “It was a real family outing and they are considering getting back together.”

The source also told the publication that Irina would like her daughter to have a sibling, adding that the model and the A Star Is Born actor “didn’t get serious with anyone else and they’re both on it.” idea to have a child. ‘

‘It’s not Bennifer 2.0, where the other is always in the back of mind, it’s more of ‘why not?’ They are related to each other as they are parents together. They both think, maybe it’s time to finally really settle down,” the insider concluded to the… publication.

Irina and Bradley first bonded in 2015 and welcomed their daughter two years later in 2017. The stars decided to call it quits in 2019.

At the moment of their sudden split, a source opened up for: Us Weekly that the couple was, “not in a great place.”

Later on Wednesday night, Irina attended American fashion model, Karlie Kloss’, 30th birthday party.

Other celebrity friends were also invited to celebrate the birthday girl, including Martha Stewart, Kate Hudson and Ashley Graham.

The hardworking mom of one wore a black mini skirt to show off her tight legs that also contained thin strips of fabric that fell to the floor.

The model from Harper’s Bazaar added a black short-sleeved shirt that she tucked into the waist of her skirt.

To complete her party ensemble, Irina donned a pair of black open-toed heels that she wore with Nike socks.

The beauty was on the way and recently appeared at the Venice Film Festival to walk the glamorous red carpet for the premiere of L’immensita.

