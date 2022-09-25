WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Georgio Armani show

Entertainment
By Merry
Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Georgio Armani show 36
1664117975 108 Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the
Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Georgio Armani show 37
1664117977 657 Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the
Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Georgio Armani show 38
1664117978 55 Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the
Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Georgio Armani show 39
1664117979 204 Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the
Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Georgio Armani show 40
1664117980 9 Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the
Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Georgio Armani show 41
1664117982 152 Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the
Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Georgio Armani show 42
1664117983 356 Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the
Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Georgio Armani show 43
1664117985 407 Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the
Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Georgio Armani show 44
1664117986 367 Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the
Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Georgio Armani show 45
1664117987 704 Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the
Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Georgio Armani show 46
1664117989 591 Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the
Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Georgio Armani show 47

Irina Shayk stands out in a chic black suit as she joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Georgio Armani show during Milan Fashion Week

By Codie Bullen for Mailonline

Published: 15:40, September 25, 2022 | Updated: 15:56, September 25, 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Irina Shayk, Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio showed off their impeccable sense of style at Giorgio Armani’s show at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.

The 36-year-old model stood out in a black blazer, trousers and tie, paired with a crisp white shirt and shiny shoes.

She wore a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while styling her dark brown locks straight.

Meanwhile, Cate, 53, looked effortlessly chic in a black denim jacket paired with matching wide-leg jeans.

The Australian movie star completed the look with a black t-shirt and a pair of white heeled boots.

Alessandra showed off her abs on the washboard in a black velvet crop top, paired with matching pants and stilettos.

The 41-year-old model opted for a glamorous makeup look with a bold red lip, while styling her brunette locks straight.

Beauty: The 36-year-old model wore a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while straightening her dark brown locks
Beauty: The 36-year-old model wore a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while straightening her dark brown locks

Beauty: The 36-year-old model wore a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while straightening her dark brown locks

Looks good: she stood out in a black blazer, trousers and tie, paired with a crisp white shirt and shiny shoes
Looks good: she stood out in a black blazer, trousers and tie, paired with a crisp white shirt and shiny shoes

Looks good: she stood out in a black blazer, trousers and tie, paired with a crisp white shirt and shiny shoes

Chic: Alessandra flashed her washboard abs in a black velvet crop top and looked effortlessly chic in a black denim jacket paired with matching wide leg jeans
Chic: Alessandra flashed her washboard abs in a black velvet crop top and looked effortlessly chic in a black denim jacket paired with matching wide leg jeans
Stylish: The Australian movie star completed the look with a black t-shirt and a pair of white heeled boots
Stylish: The Australian movie star completed the look with a black t-shirt and a pair of white heeled boots

Chic: Alessandra flashed her washboard abs in a black velvet crop top, while Cate looked effortlessly chic in a black denim jacket paired with matching wide-leg jeans

Gorgeous: Cate wore a blush makeup palette with a shimmery nude lip
Gorgeous: Cate wore a blush makeup palette with a shimmery nude lip

Gorgeous: Cate wore a blush makeup palette with a shimmery nude lip

Event: Irina (left) and Cate (right) later met Roberta Armani (center) outside the venue
Event: Irina (left) and Cate (right) later met Roberta Armani (center) outside the venue

Event: Irina (left) and Cate (right) later met Roberta Armani (center) outside the venue

Wow! Michelle Hunziker looked the pinnacle of chic in a white blazer and matching trousers as she posed for a slew of snaps at the venue
Wow! Michelle Hunziker looked the pinnacle of chic in a white blazer and matching trousers as she posed for a slew of snaps at the venue
Looks good: she completed the look with a pair of black slip-on shoes
Looks good: she completed the look with a pair of black slip-on shoes

Wow! Michelle Hunziker looked the pinnacle of chic in a white blazer and matching trousers as she posed for a slew of snaps at the venue

Michelle Hunziker looked the pinnacle of chic in a white blazer and matching trousers as she posed for a slew of snaps at the venue.

The beauty styled her blonde locks in a bun and sported a blush makeup palette.

Belen Rodriguez wowed in a black suit and heels, while capping off the accessories with a stylish shoulder bag.

Rocio Munoz Morales showed off her toned physique in a patterned crop top and chic black pants.

Stunning: The beauty styled her blonde locks in a bun and sported a blush makeup palette
Stunning: The beauty styled her blonde locks in a bun and sported a blush makeup palette

Stunning: The beauty styled her blonde locks in a bun and sported a blush makeup palette

Unbelievable: Belen Rodriguez wowed in a black suit and heels, while wearing the accessories with a stylish shoulder bag
Unbelievable: Belen Rodriguez wowed in a black suit and heels, while wearing the accessories with a stylish shoulder bag

Unbelievable: Belen Rodriguez wowed in a black suit and heels, while wearing the accessories with a stylish shoulder bag

Stylish: Rocio Munoz Morales showed off her toned physique in a patterned crop top and chic black pants
Stylish: Rocio Munoz Morales showed off her toned physique in a patterned crop top and chic black pants

Stylish: Rocio Munoz Morales showed off her toned physique in a patterned crop top and chic black pants

The star-studded event was to showcase the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 Giorgio Armani Collection.

According to Fashion UnitedTwice a year in February and September, Milan Fashion Week spotlights fashion and celebrates it in the heart of Milan with fashion lovers, buyers and the media.

Milan Fashion Week is partly organized by the non-profit organization Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana.

And Milan Fashion Week presents about 70 fashion shows and 90 presentations by designers to an international audience, through catwalk shows, designer showrooms and static presentations.

Show: The star-studded event was to showcase the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 Giorgio Armani Collection
Show: The star-studded event was to showcase the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 Giorgio Armani Collection

Show: The star-studded event was to showcase the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 Giorgio Armani Collection

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Helen Skelton’s estranged husband…

Merry

Love Island’s Adam Collard speaks…

Merry

Chris Bath is reduced to tears as…

Merry
1 of 4,885

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More