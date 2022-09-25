Irina Shayk joins Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio at the Georgio Armani show

Irina Shayk, Cate Blanchett and Alessandra Ambrosio showed off their impeccable sense of style at Giorgio Armani’s show at Milan Fashion Week on Sunday.

The 36-year-old model stood out in a black blazer, trousers and tie, paired with a crisp white shirt and shiny shoes.

She wore a bronzed makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, while styling her dark brown locks straight.

Meanwhile, Cate, 53, looked effortlessly chic in a black denim jacket paired with matching wide-leg jeans.

The Australian movie star completed the look with a black t-shirt and a pair of white heeled boots.

Alessandra showed off her abs on the washboard in a black velvet crop top, paired with matching pants and stilettos.

The 41-year-old model opted for a glamorous makeup look with a bold red lip, while styling her brunette locks straight.

Michelle Hunziker looked the pinnacle of chic in a white blazer and matching trousers as she posed for a slew of snaps at the venue.

The beauty styled her blonde locks in a bun and sported a blush makeup palette.

Belen Rodriguez wowed in a black suit and heels, while capping off the accessories with a stylish shoulder bag.

Rocio Munoz Morales showed off her toned physique in a patterned crop top and chic black pants.

The star-studded event was to showcase the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 Giorgio Armani Collection.

According to Fashion UnitedTwice a year in February and September, Milan Fashion Week spotlights fashion and celebrates it in the heart of Milan with fashion lovers, buyers and the media.

Milan Fashion Week is partly organized by the non-profit organization Camera Nazionale Della Moda Italiana.

And Milan Fashion Week presents about 70 fashion shows and 90 presentations by designers to an international audience, through catwalk shows, designer showrooms and static presentations.