Irina Shayk hints at her cleavage in Mrs. Claus outfit for roaring fire

Irina Shayk hinted at her cleavage in a plunging Mrs. Claus look in a sizzling selfie she posted to Instagram on Christmas Day.

The 36-year-old Russian model let her fans glimpse some of her festivities, including her tree, her glazed ham and a roaring campfire.

Her post comes after a whirlwind of speculation that she is back with Bradley Cooper, the father of her five-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

Bradley and Irina added water to the rumors in late November when they were spotted spending Thanksgiving together with Lea De Seine.

The week before, Bradley and Irina were seen exchanging affectionate glances while taking a walk together without their son.

Bradley and Irina maintained a famously close co-parenting equation since their split in 2019 after a relationship that reportedly lasted four years.

The reunion rumors went into overdrive early last week when they were spotted getting affectionate during a walk in New York.

The dashing movie star put an arm around the Soviet-born supermodel, who was seen with her hand on her behind.

Irina and Bradley previously sparked rumors over the summer when they reportedly took Lea De Seine on vacation together.

At the time there was even speculation that Bradley and Irina were considering having another baby.

Adding fuel to the fire, a Page Six insider alleged: “It was a real family getaway and they are considering getting back together.”

The source claimed that Irina “would like her daughter to have a brother”, and Page Six reported that Bradley was open to the idea.

Although Bradley was rumored at the time to be dating Hillary Clinton’s confidante Huma Abedin, Page Six reported that they were only casually involved.

Meanwhile, Irina’s dating history includes Cristiano Ronaldo and last year she was briefly linked to Kanye West in the wake of his split from Kim Kardashian.

That’s how they were: now rumors are running again that Irina is back with Bradley, with whom she appears in a photo at a L’Oreal party in Paris in 2016.

She and Bradley were first linked in 2015 before going public as a couple in 2016, welcoming their baby girl in 2017 and then splitting two years later.

Shortly after their breakup TMZ reported that they had decided to split custody and for both to remain in New York to facilitate co-parenting.

In fact, she and Bradley are such close parents that they’ve made sure to live just a few blocks apart in Greenwich Village so they can raise their daughter.

“He is a complete and practical father, he is not a babysitter,” said Irina. haughtiness last year. Lea went on vacation with him for almost two weeks, I didn’t call them once.