Irina Shayk flashes her washboard abs in a sheer black top as she attends a party in Venice

Irina Shayk showed off her stunning figure on Saturday night as she attended a Giorgio Armani & Vanity Fair party in Venice during the 79th Film Festival.

The Russian model, 36, flashed her washboard abs in a sheer black top, along with slacks and shiny shoes.

She straightened her long dark brown locks and opted for a bronzed makeup look that accentuated her natural features.

The mother of one, who shares a five-year-old daughter with Bradley Cooper, caused a storm at the event after attending a British Vogue party earlier that evening.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

It comes on the heels of claims that she and Bradley have the prospect of having more children.

Though they broke up in 2019, they have remained famously amicable co-parents ever since and have reportedly recently taken their little girl Lea De Seine on vacation together.

Now a Page Six insider has claimed: “It was a real family outing and they are considering getting back together.”

The source claimed that Irina “wants her daughter to have a sibling,” and Page Six reports that Bradley is receptive to the idea.

While Bradley was rumored to be dating Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s closest confidant, the outlet reports that they were only casually involved.

Meanwhile, Irina’s dating history includes Cristiano Ronaldo and last year she was briefly linked to Kanye West in the wake of his breakup with Kim Kardashian.

She and Bradley were first linked in 2015 before going public as a couple in 2016, welcoming their little girl in 2017 and then going their separate ways in 2019.

Shortly after their breakup TMZ reported that they had decided to split custody and both continue to live in New York to facilitate joint parenting.

In fact, she and Bradley are so close co-parents that they’ve made it a few blocks from each other in Greenwich Village to raise their daughter.

“He’s a real, hands-on dad – not a nanny,” Irina vertelde told highsnobiety last year. “Lea’s been on vacation with him for almost two weeks—I didn’t call them once.”

The mother of one added: ‘Me and her father are very strict. When she’s finished eating, she gets up from the table, picks up her plate and says ‘thank you’. Without ‘please’ or ‘thank you’ she won’t get anything.’

Irina commented: “It’s difficult, because she has so many toys. I had one doll and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll.’

The Soviet-born fashionista explains: “My grandmother made her clothes. And I always explain, ‘Look, this is my doll. I only had one.’ Or sometimes: ‘You have this candy. I used to only have candy for Christmas.”