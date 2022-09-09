Irina Shayk, Elsa Hosk and Ciara stun inside Revolve’s NYFW party

Irina Shayk, Elsa Hosk and Ciara led the fashion elite at the annual Revolve party ahead of New York Fashion Week on Thursday.

The stunning trio hit the red carpet in sizzling all-black get-ups, with Irina opting for a classic LBD while Elsa and Ciara looked edgy in leather dusters.

NYFW officially kicks off on Friday, September 9, with the industry’s best designers showcasing their Spring-Summer 2023 collections.

Irina’s classic dress fell just below her knees and had ruffles from the neckline to the hem.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Has Arrived With a black handbag in her hand, but set it aside for her red carpet moment.

To keep cool in the warmer temperatures, the model slipped into a pair of black open-toed heels that fastened with a strap around the ankle.

The mother of one completed her look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings to complete her overall ensemble for the evening.

She flashed her signature smoldering toward shutterbugs, her piercing blue eyes completely devoid of makeup.

Elsa Hosk carried her belongings in a long black leather jacket that was fastened at the waist with a belt.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel donned a pair of dark brown and gold loafers to complete the look.

She was joined at the star-studded event by her beautiful mother Marja Hosk, who helped the model hand out some Swedish treats.

The star launched her brand Helsa, which is on sale on the Revolve website with 48 pieces to choose from. Fashion.

The collection focuses not only on minimalism, but also on her homeland. “When I thought about the brand I wanted to create, it was very clear that it had to be my love letter to Scandinavia,” she told the publication.

Rocking a head of bleached blonde hair, Ciara exuded confidence in a sexy Matrix-inspired look, complete with a vinyl trench coat and black thigh-high boots.

The mother of three (born Ciara Princess Harris) kept the belt of her coat tied tight, leaving fans wondering if she was wearing anything underneath.

She had styled her bright gold hair in a tousled bun with some pieces left out to frame her face.

For an added touch of cool, Ciara also sported stylish dark sunglasses along with her range of necklaces, rings and earrings.

After taking advantage of the Revolve photo op, the hitmaker mingled with good friend La La Anthony.

Beauty queen Olivia Culpo looked casual-cool while wearing ripped high-waisted jeans and a pair of classic black loafers.

The Miss Universe winner showed off her tight midriff in a shorter, bright pink sweater that was fastened at the front with a buckle.

She added a pair of classic black loafers.

Culpo was joined by her stylish sisters Aurora and Sophia Culpo.

Aurora bared her midriff in a feather bandeau top paired with brown pants, while Sophia wore a black suit and sunglasses.

Joy Corrigan looked like a blonde bombshell as she showed off her long, toned legs in black leather shorts and a matching cropped blazer.

Meanwhile, social media star Alexis Ren, 25, showcased her phenomenal physique in a sassy black dress with lavish cutouts that showcased her slender midriff and plunging neckline.

Model Duckie Thot, 26, was visionary in a hot pink belted blazer dress, which she paired with matching pink heels, while singer Tate McRae, 19, bare her tout abs in a busty white bra top and matching mini skirt, which she paired with a white fluffy bag and heels.

Tayshia Adams and Gizele Oliveira left little to the imagination when modeling dueling black mesh dresses.

Euphoria star rocked a colorful button-up shirt styled with black pinstripe trousers. He completed his quirky outfit with a pair of white sneakers.