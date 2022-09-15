Irina Shayk cuts a stylish figure during stroll with daughter Lea and leggy Helena Christensen

<!–

She has become world famous for showing off her impeccable form on catwalks in various fashion shows.

And Irina Shayk also made an impression on the runway when she cut a stylish figure during a leisurely stroll with daughter Lea De Seine, five, and fellow model Helena Christensen on Tuesday.

The Russian model, 36, turned heads in a chic black tank top and matching black midi skirt as she walked alongside her girl and Danish native Helena, 53, who put on a leggy display.

Irina paired her outfit with black loafers and socks, dark sunglasses and a black crossbody bag, while clinging to an extra ladybug-print Gucci bag.

She wore her dark brown locks in a sleek style and looked radiant with a natural looking makeup palette.

Meanwhile, Helena showed her tinted pins in a denim miniskirt that she paired with a blue and white striped T-shirt and blue sandals.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel topped her summer look with jazzy sunglasses as she grabbed her dog’s leash in one hand and Irina’s daughter in the other.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum Irina shares her daughter with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, 47.

The couple ended their relationship in 2019 but continue to co-parent Lea. A well near the two stars recently opened for Page six that they are “considering getting back together.”

Irina was spotted hugging her ex Bradley earlier this month on an outing with their daughter. The two have reportedly considered reviving their relationship, which ended three years earlier.

Both Irina and Bradley have been focused on co-parenting their daughter since their divorce.

An insider close to the two stars weighed in on their recent summer break to Page sixstating, “It was a real family outing and they are considering getting back together.”

The source also told the publication that Irina would like her daughter to have a sibling, adding that the model and the A Star Is Born actor “didn’t get serious with anyone else and they’re both on it.” idea to have a child. ‘

‘It’s not Bennifer 2.0, where the other is always in the back of mind, it’s more of ‘why not?’ They are related to each other as they are parents together. They both think, maybe it’s time to finally really settle down,” the insider concluded to the… publication.

Irina and Bradley first bonded in 2015 and welcomed their daughter two years later in 2017. The stars decided to call it quits in 2019.

Parents: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum Irina shares her daughter with Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper, 47 (pictured together in 2019)