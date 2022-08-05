Irina Shayk and Stella Maxwell grab lunch with pals in Ibiza 

Irina Shayk looked as radiant as ever when she had lunch with Stella Maxwell at Es Xarcu restaurant in Ibiza, Spain, on Thursday.

The 36-year-old model showed off her stunning figure as she donned a black bikini with a thong detail that emphasized her toned midriff.

The Russian beauty also wore a navy blue and white patterned mini skirt and sunglasses.

Irina let her dark brown locks fall loosely over her shoulders and completed her outfit with a gold chain.

Fellow model Stella, 32, showed off her toned stomach as she wore a beige check bikini for the outing.

The star also wore off-white shorts and complimented her look with a black handbag.

Irina and Stella were joined by Burberry’s Riccardo Tisci and fashion photographer Mert Alas at the seafood restaurant.

Earlier this year, in an interview with British Vogue, Irina told that she started in the modeling industry at a young age and went to Paris to model at the age of 19.

“It was an apartment with eight models sharing two bathrooms,” she explained.

Although she didn’t make much money and sometimes couldn’t afford to eat, Irina added, “But you know, it was the best time I’ve ever had.”

She also shared that she stayed true to who she was and did not follow the norms of society to lose a lot of weight to be a model.

“I didn’t feel any pressure to shed pounds and color my hair, and I always stick to that now. I think the industry is changing for the better,” says the Burberry model.

The model also weighed in on her past relationship with Bradley Cooper.

The two started dating in 2015 and their daughter, Lea, was born two years later in 2017. In 2019, Irina and Bradley broke up.

However, the former couple still keep in touch to be good parents to their daughter.

“Life after Bradley is absolutely reflective, and I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst, it’s just the nature of a human being,” she told the publication.