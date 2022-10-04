Irina bares taut midriff in bikini for Beyonce’s Ivy Park

Irina Shayk set the pulse on Instagram this week with a breathtaking bikini photo for Beyonce’s Ivy Park line.

The Russian model, who shares five-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with Bradley Cooper, showed off her impressively chiseled midriff in an image shared on Instagram.

The Vogue favorite paired a two-piece highlighter green with a matching dust jacket that she flipped open to reveal her stately figure.

And Monday she was seen in another image.

Irina appeared before Ivy Park in a shiny metallic sweat and a flesh-colored white crop top, complemented by a hat and shades necklace.

Irina has previously modeled both sizzling ensembles in an evocative behind-the-scenes video of an Ivy Park shoot.

“Today on set we have freedom to create, freedom, you know, freedom to express ourselves through art,” she said in the clip, posted last month.

“This collection is so much fun – I really, really, really love these colors,” she added, acknowledging that “most of the time, in my everyday life, everything is simple black.”

At the moment, Irina is drinking in the delights of Paris Fashion Week, where she was a showstopper on the Chanel catwalk.

Shortly after making one of her runway appearances, Irina turned up a storm for a sizzling Instagram album that sauntered through the streets of Paris.

She was decked out in a sensational black statement piece from her boyfriend Riccardo Tisci with a sheer oversized teddy tossed over sassy fishing nets.

Incidentally, last year Irina was briefly linked to Kanye West, who is known for his long-term close friendship with Riccardo.

Last month, Riccardo, Irina and Kanye were all seen together at the afterparty for Riccardo’s final London Fashion Week show with Burberry.

Meanwhile, Irina’s latest show-stopping Instagram offering comes on the heels of claims she and Bradley have the prospect of having more children.

Though they broke up in 2019, they have remained famously amicable co-parents ever since and have reportedly recently taken their little girl Lea De Seine on vacation together.

Recently, a Page Six insider claimed, “It was a real family outing and they’re considering getting back together.”

The source claimed that Irina “wants her daughter to have a sibling,” and Page Six reports that Bradley is receptive to the idea.

While Bradley was rumored to be dating Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton’s closest confidant, the outlet reports that they were only casually involved.

Meanwhile, Irina’s dating history includes Cristiano Ronaldo and last year she was briefly linked to Kanye in the wake of his breakup with Kim Kardashian.

She and Bradley were first linked in 2015 before going public as a couple in 2016, welcoming their little girl in 2017 and then going their separate ways in 2019.

Shortly after their breakup TMZ reported that they had decided to split custody and both continue to live in New York to facilitate joint parenting.

In fact, she and Bradley are so close co-parents that they’ve made it a few blocks from each other in Greenwich Village to raise their daughter.

“He’s a real, hands-on dad – not a nanny,” Irina vertelde told highsnobiety last year. “Lea’s been on vacation with him for almost two weeks—I didn’t call them once.”

The mother of one added: ‘Me and her father are very strict. When she’s finished eating, she gets up from the table, picks up her plate and says ‘thank you’. Without ‘please’ or ‘thank you’ she won’t get anything.’

Irina commented: “It’s difficult, because she has so many toys. I had one doll and I still have this doll. Blonde, blue eyes, big Russian doll.’

The Soviet-born fashionista explains: “My grandmother made her clothes. And I always explain, ‘Look, this is my doll. I only had one.’ Or sometimes: ‘You have this candy. I used to only have candy for Christmas.’