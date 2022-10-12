Ireland women’s football team apologise after they’re filmed singing pro-IRA chant

Ireland’s women’s national team has been forced to apologize after singing a pro-IRA song in their dressing room after beating Scotland in a World Cup qualifier.

Players were filmed dancing as they chanted “Ooh ah, up the Ra” after qualifying for their first-ever major tournament last night.

The chant, from the Wolfe Tones’ Celtic Symphony, is associated with the support of the Irish Republican Army who carried out a series of bombings and assassinations in their long campaign of terror.

After images circulated on social media in the dressing room at Hampden Park in Glasgow, the Football Association of Ireland and team manager Vera Pauw apologized.

Pauw, who is Dutch, said the player who posted the video to their social media was in tears after the altercation, adding that the incident “casts a shadow” over the team’s performance.

The FAI said: ‘The Football Association of Ireland and Ireland’s Irish national team manager, Vera Pauw, apologizes for any offense caused by a song sung by players in the Irish dressing room following the FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Play-off victory. Scotland at Hampden Park on Tuesday evening.’

Pauw added: “We apologize from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who has been offended by the content of the post-match celebrations after we just qualified for the World Cup.

“We will discuss this with the players and remind them of their responsibilities in this regard.

“I spoke to players this morning and we are collectively sorry for the pain caused, there can be no excuse.”

Peacock also told Sky Sports News“We are more disappointed in ourselves for breaking that rule than anything and we are so sorry we hurt people.

It was unnecessary. I’ve already talked to several players about it and whoever posted it is devastated, she’s crying in her room. She’s so sorry.

“I told her it’s wrong, but not just hers, it’s wrong that that song was sung with the meaning it has.

“There’s no excuse for that. If I’d been there, honestly, I wouldn’t have recognized it because I’m a foreigner, I don’t know the song, I don’t know what it means.

‘I asked, ‘Did you know what you sang?’ And they said, “Of course we know, but we didn’t feel it. It wasn’t meant to hurt anyone.” But that’s no excuse.’

Ireland secured a place in the 2023 tournament to be held in Australia and New Zealand after a 72nd minute winner by substitute Amber Barrett

She added that her problem was that the song was sung in the first place, not that it appeared online.

Pauw said: ‘That’s the mistake people often make, that they think: ‘Well, it shouldn’t have gone out’. No, it shouldn’t have happened. It’s not that it went out, it shouldn’t have happened.

‘So it’s the same without cameras, because even then you show no respect for the people who have suffered.

‘You can’t do it even in a private sphere, because respect is something that carries you through everything, your whole life and we, yes, we have that value as our highest point.’

A number of their players have again apologized by the association and their coach.

Aine O’Gorman told RTÉ Sport: ‘We sang 100 songs last night and they went out. We want to apologize to anyone who was offended.”

Right wing back Jamie Finn added: “We are extremely sorry for the pain it has caused, an error of judgment at this point. We are very sorry and hopefully we can get past it.’

Footage also showed the players singing and dancing to Taylor Swift’s Love Story.