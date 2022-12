For both teams, the series will be their first international action since the T20 World Cup, and will provide valuable playing time ahead of the ODI World Cup Qualifier, which is scheduled to take place in Zimbabwe in June-July 2023. As things stand, Zimbabwe are out of the running to qualify directly for the 2023 World Cup, scheduled for October-November in India, while Ireland are in a four-way battle to secure the eighth and final automatic qualifying slot.