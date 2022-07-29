Ireland head coach Andy Farrell signs a new two-year contract extension

Andy Farrell has signed a two-year contract extension to remain Ireland’s head coach until 2025.

Irish rugby leaders have moved to tie Farrell after the 2023 World Cup, with the former dual-code England international’s stock skyrocketing following this summer’s historic win in New Zealand’s Test series.

England Rugby chief executive Bill Sweeney admitted last week that Farrell remains “very highly regarded” at the Rugby Football Union.

Farrell (right) became Ireland’s defense coach in 2016 before succeeding Joe Schmidt in 2019

The 47-year-old has been widely touted as Eddie Jones’ successor once his tenure as England head coach ends.

But now the Irish Rugby Football Union has taken swift action to stop any rumors of Farrell returning to England by extending his contract.

They have also built in an option to extend Farrell’s contract even further. “I am delighted to be able to extend my contract with Irish Rugby for another two years,” said Farrell.

Farrell (left) oversaw Ireland’s historic New Zealand Summer Test series victory

“As a group we have made it clear that we are building for the 2023 Rugby World Cup and we have made significant strides in recent months.

“Ahead of the tour to New Zealand, me and performance director David Nucifora looked at the opportunities and challenges for the national team after the tournament in France.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the group and with the next generation of Irish international players.”

After a stellar career in both league and association, Farrell spent four years from 2011 as England defense coach under Jones’ predecessor Stuart Lancaster.