Ireland Baldwin unveils bleach blonde BUZZCUT and says she feels ‘more beautiful than ever’

Ireland Baldwin is not afraid to take on any challenge that lies ahead.

The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on Saturday to show her nearly 700,000 followers her new haircut.

The lock of hair had been shaved and dyed platinum blonde, and she wore a gray sleeveless shirt in no time.

Always up for a challenge: Ireland Baldwin isn’t afraid to take on any challenge thrown at her

The lack of sleeves revealed the intricate tattoos that ran down her upper arms.

In the second photo she shared of her new look, she flashed full lips at the camera.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger captioned the photos, “Don’t tell me I won’t do something, because I will.” buzzed by @hairmettle [two pink hearts emoji].’

Always Down: The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger captioned the snaps, “Don’t tell me I won’t do something because I will.” buzzed by @hairmettle [two pink hearts emoji]’

Lots of friends: Friends and fans of the modeling phenomenon were quick to show their support for the new look in the comments section

One word says ‘Dromy’, actress Hilary Duff wrote as Sarah Paulson added: ‘Beauty’

Baldwin also posted on her Instagram story about her new look, writing, “Do things that scare you. Do things that other people say you will never do.

My hair has been destroyed by years of bleaching and modeling and crap since I was 17. It’s way too late for a reboot/fresh up.

“I’ve always wanted to do this, but I was always afraid. Now that I don’t care what other people think, I feel more beautiful than ever. Buzz by @hairmettle,’ she concluded.

Friends and fans of the modeling phenomenon were quick to show their support for the new look in the comments section.

“Dreamy,” wrote actress Hilary Duff, while Sarah Paulson added, “Beauty.”

The Irish debut of her new look came just a day after her father gave an in-depth interview with CNN discussing accidental death on the Rust set.

Big interview: Ireland’s debut of her new look came just a day after her father gave an in-depth interview with CNN discussing accidental death on the Rust set (photo 2019)

Revealing Talk: Her message came just a day after Baldwin opened up about the accidental shooting on the set of Rust in an interview with CNN

In the interview, Baldwin made it clear that he did not feel that he, or anyone else who worked on set, would be charged for the shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Speaking of the ordeal, Baldwin said:“That private investigator, as you probably know, had no trouble accessing the sheriff’s department staff, and that person told us – quote, not quoted – we’ve known in the department since January that Alec would not be charged with a crime.’

He continued: “I’m pretty sure neither of you should ever have to work on a movie set again. I sincerely believe… [investigators are] say it was an accident. It’s tragic.’

Baldwin’s lawyer added that “it would be a huge miscarriage of justice” if he were charged after the deadly shooting.

Years gone by: Baldwin said the whole experience took “years of my life,” and he carries the weight of Halyna Hutchin’s death; Alec seen in June 2021

Avoidable: “Someone died, and it was avoidable,” he said in the interview. “It was so unnecessary. I think about that every day of my life’; Alec seen on set Rust in October 2021

Despite Baldwin’s own assurance, a recent report from the Federal Bureau of Investigation made the matter of the charges a little more obscure.

Last week, the FBI released a report claiming that the gun could not have gone off without Baldwin deliberately firing it.

It means he can still face criminal charges for the incident, with the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department confirming the case will be handed over to the District Attorney.

Baldwin said the whole experience took “years of my life,” and he bears the weight of Halyna Hutchin’s death.

“Someone died, and it was avoidable,” he said in the interview. “It was so unnecessary. I think about that every day of my life.’