Ireland Baldwin responds to TikTok users who ask if she works and claim she’s benefit from nepotism

Ireland Baldwin took to TikTok on Wednesday with a series of posts asking users if she works and if she has benefited from favoritism.

The 26-year-old was asked, “Do you work?” which she said she’s been asked in the past in a nasty, passive-aggressive way.

Baldwin said she is a “business owner” and had multiple plans with her musician friend RAC, including “opening a cafe, wine bar and boutique” and “starting a brand together.”

The latest: Ireland Baldwin, 26, took to TikTok on Wednesday with a series of posts aimed at users wondering if she works and if she has benefited from favoritism

Baldwin said she’s also a “foster rescue dog mom,” adding, “I work in adoption, I work with a lot of foster homes and a lot of rescuers.”

Ireland, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, said she is also involved in screenwriting as she and a colleague have a production company.

“We pitch TV shows and we write movie scripts, we work on commercial stuff,” Baldwin said. “It’s starting to get going for us a little bit. Everyone has to start somewhere.’

When asked if she’s ever had “an hourly job for an hourly wage,” Baldwin said she had experience helping animals rescue animals from an early age with her mother, as well as working jobs at an ice cream parlor and clothing stores. .

Baldwin was asked, “Do you work?” which she said she has been asked in the past in a nasty, passive-aggressive way

Ireland, daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, said she is also involved in screenplay writing as she and a colleague own a production company.

Baldwin said, ‘We pitch TV shows and we write movie scripts, we work on commercial stuff’

She said she started modeling at the age of 17 and later went to film school towards her current focus of screenwriting.

She said that although she does not receive a “monthly allowance” from her parents, she said she understands that she comes from a privileged place and that she takes credit for helping her “so much” of her life.

“They’ve made life a lot easier for me compared to a lot of people,” she said.

Baldwin said it would be “f***ing sick” if she were to receive benefits because she has had to deal with multiple medical bills for her dog.

When asked if she’d ever “done a clockwork for hourly wages,” Baldwin said she had experience from a young age working with her mother to help rescue animals, as well as holding jobs at an ice cream parlor and clothing stores.

In another clip, Baldwin replied to a user who had called her a ‘nepo baby’, saying that ‘the only problem with being a nepotism baby is if you don’t have self-awareness’

In another clip, Baldwin replied to a user who had called her a “nepo baby,” saying that “the only problem with being a nepotism baby is if you don’t have self-awareness.”

She continued: “Nothing is worse than when someone is born into a famous family… and they don’t want to acknowledge how these doors have been opened for them and how they have had it much easier than other people.”

Baldwin noted that there is another side, because “a lot of painful shit … comes with growing up in the spotlight.”

Baldwin said she is “very separated” from her parents on a professional level, as she appears to be a self-starter in her career.

“I’m not going to sit with them and wait for them to give me opportunities and do things,” she said. “I’m my own person and I do my own thing, and I know it might be hard for you to accept that.”