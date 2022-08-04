Ireland Baldwin poses in a VERY busty bikini as she goes fresh-faced in a flurry of photos

Ireland Baldwin posed in a very busty bikini as she got a fresh face for a series of Instagram photos on Thursday.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger looked sensational as she showed off her incredible complexion before applying a smooth lip gloss.

The 26-year-old model gave her fans an insight into her life with a carousel of snaps that she captioned “live lately.”

Ireland’s quirky swimsuits were decorated with images of lemons, baguettes and croissants.

Her strawberry blonde hair had been worn loose as it blew in the wind and fell down her back.

She had her tattooed arms fully featured in the first snap, before adding a scenic shot of a beach and an adorable image of her dog.

In April, Ireland shocked fans when she revealed she has undergone a ‘mini facelift’ at the age of 26.

The model underwent the ‘minimally invasive’ treatment with her cousin Alaia, 27, which is designed to permanently destroy fat cells and tighten the skin of the lower face and neck.

On Instagram, Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger’s daughter snapped selfies wrapped in compression bandages after her trip to the doctor.

Fans were shocked by her decision to have a mini facelift when she was in her 20s, saying, “You don’t need Facetite. You’re really beautiful.’

Another added: ‘So young to do this!…why? Your face is beautiful as it is!!!!’

Other fans praised the star for her openness, writing: “Live for transparency.”

Family fun: In April, Ireland shocked fans when she revealed she had a ‘mini facelift’ at the age of 26 along with her cousin Alaia, 27

The RFAL ‘permanently destroys fat cells while strengthening the skin of the lower face and neck.’

In addition, ‘Facetite’ can give mini facelift-like results without the associated scarring, downtime and expense.

“It’s performed under local anesthesia or light sedation in the office procedure room with only two to five days of downtime.”