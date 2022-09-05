Ireland Baldwin looks gorgeous as she displays her figure in a tie-dye bikini set on Labor Day

Ireland Baldwin delivered a sultry display on Monday when she appeared on Instagram in a Solo Mio thong bikini.

Alec Baldwin’s 26-year-old daughter showed off her curves and tattoos in the tie-dye swimsuits.

She attracted her 687,000 followers and wrote in the caption: ‘baby head in @solomioswim.’

The images were of professional quality and she posed in front of a stark white background.

The swim set featured pastel pink, purple, green, and blue and came with a thin, long-sleeved shrunken vest.

Ireland proudly showed her figure in the low-cut top, which she tied from front to back with spaghetti-like strings.

The bottom half of the look was designed as a high-cut thong that was just low enough to reveal her belly button.

In one photo, she turned to show her behind and revealed a cowboy boot tattoo with the word “Yeehaw!” registered above.

She also had a large red rose inked on her hip, as well as other notable permanent etchings.

Baldwin took several sensual poses, flaunting an edgy, buzzy hairdo that was bleached blonde.

To complement her look, she wore small silver cuff earrings in her ears.

Ireland, the eldest of Alec’s growing brood, looked angelic with a face covered in dewy makeup.

She frames her piercing blue eyes with a layer of shimmery warm eyeshadow and layers of mascara.

Her high cheekbones were softly contoured, blushed and accentuated, making her radiant.

And finally, she accentuated the look with a layer of glassy soft pink lip gloss on her chubby pout.

Last month, Ireland took to TikTok with a series of posts addressing a fan asking if she works and if she has benefited from favoritism.

When she replied, she revealed that she’s been asked in a nasty, passive-aggressive way in the past.

Baldwin said she is a “business owner” and has multiple plans with her musician boyfriend RAC, including “opening a cafe, wine bar and boutique” and “starting a brand together.”

In addition, Baldwin said she is also a “foster rescue dog mom,” adding, “I work in adoption, I work with a lot of foster homes and a lot of rescuers.”

It didn’t stop there, as she added that she is in the process of screenwriting as she and a colleague have a production company.

“We pitch TV shows and we write movie scripts, we work on commercial stuff,” Baldwin said. “It’s starting to get going for us a little bit. Everyone has to start somewhere.’

When asked if she’s ever “worked a hourly job for an hourly wage,” Baldwin said she had experience working with her mother, actress Kim Basinger, on animal rescues, as well as at an ice cream parlor and clothing stores.