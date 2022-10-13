Iraqi military says 9 rockets target Green Zone amid crisis

BAGHDAD (AP) — At least nine rockets were aimed at the Iraqi parliament in the heavily fortified Green Zone on Thursday, ahead of a much-anticipated session to resolve a political crisis, the Iraqi military said.

The missile strike delayed the parliament session scheduled to elect a president, a major step toward solving Iraq’s stalled government formation a year since federal elections were held. The hearing is still scheduled for later on Thursday.

At least five people were injured in the attack — three were civilians and two were military — officials said without giving more details. The perpetrators were not immediately known.

The attacks, which appeared to be an attempt to derail the scheduled session, were struck after the Coordination Framework, an alliance made up of mainly Iran-backed Shia parties, submitted a formal letter claiming to be the largest bloc in parliament. The alliance named Mohammed Shia al-Sudani as their prime minister candidate, an important legal move before the next government can be formed.

Many feared protests from supporters of the influential Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, a political opponent of the Framework, ahead of the session. His supporters stormed parliament on June 30, blocking the government-building process when al-Sudani was first nominated as a candidate by the Framework.

Al-Sadr’s party won the largest number of seats in the October 2021 federal election, but he ordered his lawmakers to resign after failing to secure a quorum to vote in a government backed by its Iranian-backed allies. would exclude.

Under Iraqi law, before they can vote on the prime minister candidate, lawmakers must elect a president.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to inform the media.

It was not the first time that rocket attacks targeted the parliament building as lawmakers prepared to attend a session.

On September 28, three missiles targeted the Green Zone as a session was called to renew confidence in parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.

