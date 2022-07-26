Iraqi Kurd farmers battle drought as Lake Dukan retreats

Dukandam and reservoir in Iraqi Kurdistan.



Farmers in Iraqi Kurdistan looking to irrigate crops face seeing their economic lifeline slip as the waters of Lake Dukan retreat and dams upstream in Iran hold back the flow.

Bapir Kalkani, who is also a trade unionist, farms near the picturesque lake but has seen marked changes over the past three years as Iraq suffers from prolonged drought.

“There was water where I am now” in 2019, the 56-year-old said. “It used to go three kilometers (two miles), but the level has gone down.”

Sesame and beans are grown on the plain under a blazing sun, adjacent to the lake fed by a tributary of the Tigris, the Lower Zab River which originates in Iran.

The large man-made lake was created in the 1950s after the construction of the Dukan Dam to provide the region with irrigation and drinking water and to generate electricity.

But for several years now, both the lake and the river, like all rivers in Iraq, have been shrinking.

The country is classified as one of the five countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change and desertification.

Water reserves have fallen by 60 percent compared to last year, the government says.

Precipitation becomes rare

With rain becoming a rarity and after three consecutive years of drought, Iraq has been forced to halve the area it spends on agriculture.

Bapir Kalkani, an Iraqi Kurdish agricultural union member, inspects his wheat farm.



“If we hadn’t had a little rain in late spring, there would have been no harvest in Kurdistan this year,” Kalkani said.

Farmers in the area dug shallow wells fed by the Dukan so they could irrigate their crops. But not anymore.

“The wells have lost 70 percent of their water,” he said.

Sesame farmer Shirko Aziz Ahmed had to dig a well several meters deep to access water and raise it with a diesel-powered pump.

“Sesame needs a lot of water, so I’ll have to dig even deeper if the water level drops,” he said.

Drought is not the only cause of the farmer’s water problems.

Iran has built several dams on the Lower Zab, most notably the Kolsa barrage.

“The Kolsa Dam has caused water levels in the Lower Zab to drop by at least 80 percent,” said Banafsheh Keynoush of the Middle East Institute in Washington.

She said Iran is experiencing one of the worst droughts in its history and has had to revise its irrigation policy.

A Kurdish farmer uses a shovel to dig irrigation ditches for water from a well in the Rania district near the Dukan Dam.



Iran ‘building dams’

“Iran is building dams, and many of its dams are small,” she told AFP.

Iraq’s Dukan Dam has also been hit hard by reduced river flow, said director Kochar Jamal Tawfeeq.

“Now we have only 41 percent, less than half the capacity” of the dam, he said.

It provides drinking water for “about three million people in Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk,” two major cities downriver, he said.

But with just 300mm (less than 12 inches) of rain last year — half the previous year’s average — the air wasn’t generous. And Tawfeeq said 2022 is on track to match last year’s numbers.

“We are releasing 90 cubic meters per second,” the director said. “When the reservoir is full, we release 200 to 250.”

Tawfeeq said farmers were told “not to grow crops that require too much water”.

A pump that draws water from a farmer’s irrigation well in Rania district, near the Dukan dam.



He said Baghdad had sent teams to Iran to discuss the reduced flow of the Lower Zab River, but “there is no cooperation from the Iranians”.

Iran claims that the contribution of the river flow in the Tigris and Euphrates basin is only about six percent, according to Keynoush.

“What Iran is trying to say is, ‘The Euphrates and Tigris problems you have are really between you and Turkey,'” where the two main rivers have their sources, she added.

But Iraq itself is not above criticism, said Azzam Alwash, founder of the non-governmental organization Nature Iraq and presidential adviser.

Iraqi Kurdistan in the north plans to build new dams, but the projects lack some coordination with Baghdad, Alwash said.

Downstream, in central and southern Iraq, the situation is exacerbated by a lack of modernization of water resources and could lead to disasters, he warned.

Iraq’s main irrigation reservoir almost dry

© 2022 AFP