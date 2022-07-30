Iraqi cleric Sadr’s supporters protest in Baghdad days after storming parliament

Thousands of supporters of the powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada Sadr protested in a new show of force on Saturday, three days after storming parliament in a country mired in crisis.

Waving Iraqi flags and portraits of Sadr, protesters gathered at the end of a bridge leading to Baghdad’s heavily fortified “Green Zone” district of government offices and foreign embassies, an AFP correspondent reported.

“All people are with you Sayyed Moqtada,” the protesters chanted, using his title as the descendant of the prophet, as some of them climbed a concrete barrier.

Sadr’s bloc emerged as the largest parliamentary faction in the October elections but still lacked a majority, and ten months later the deadlock over the creation of a new government remains.

Supporters of the Shia cleric oppose the recently announced candidacy of Mohammed al-Sudani, a former minister and ex-provincial governor, to be elected prime minister by the pro-Iran Coordination Framework.

The protests are the latest challenge for oil-rich Iraq, which is still mired in a political and socio-economic crisis despite high global crude oil prices.

Masses of Sadr supporters broke through the Green Zone on Wednesday, despite police bursts of tear gas.

They occupied the parliament building, singing, dancing and taking selfies before leaving two hours later, but only after Sadr told them to leave.

On Saturday, security forces in the capital closed roads to the Green Zone with huge concrete blocks.

“We are here for a revolution,” protester Haydar al-Lami said.

“We don’t want the corrupt; we don’t want those in power to return… since 2003… they have only harmed us.”

By convention, the post of prime minister will go to a leader of the Iraqi Shia majority.

Sadr, a former militia leader, had initially supported the idea of ​​a “majority government”.

That would have sent his Shia opponents of the pro-Iran Coordination Framework into opposition.

The coordination framework is based on lawmakers from former Prime Minister Nuri al-Maliki’s party and the pro-Iran Fatah Alliance, the political arm of the Shia-led former paramilitary group Hashed al-Shaabi.

But last month, Sadr’s 73 lawmakers resigned in an effort to pressure his rivals to speed up the establishment of a government.

Sixty-four new lawmakers were sworn in later in June, making the pro-Iranian bloc the largest in parliament.

