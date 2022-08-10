Iraqi actress sues The Economist for using her photo in article on Arab women ‘fatter’ than men

An Iraqi actress and talk show host has said she is suing The Economist for using her photo to illustrate a story about how women are fatter than men in the Arab world.

Enas Taleb, 42, a well-known television personality in Iraq, was furious when she saw a picture of herself nine months ago performing at the annual Babylon Cultural Festival in Iraq under the headline about fat women.

The actress told New Lines Magazine that she “has decided to take legal action against The Economist because of their cover story.”

“I demand compensation for the emotional, mental and social damage this incident has caused me,” she said after the article was published on July 28.

Taleb claimed that the image was taken out of context without her permission and violated her freedom and privacy. She also claimed it was photoshopped, according to the BBC.

The article in question sought to address the issue of why obesity is more prevalent among women than men in the Middle East and North Africa by examining the cultural, social and economic factors involved.

Among the many possible reasons, it cites the sedentary lifestyle of Arab women who are discouraged from leaving the home, and the carbohydrate-rich diet and fatty foods that are more readily available to the poorer sections of the population.

Other possible reasons are the lack of women in the workforce and that Arab men also prefer chubby women.

“Iraqis often cite Enas Taleb, a curvy actress (pictured), as the ideal of beauty,” the article states.

Taleb called the article an “insult to all Arab women” in general and Iraqi women in particular.

“The public has loved me for years. It was disappointing to see an international outlet label me as if all my achievements mean nothing,” she said.

“I’m healthy and happy with the way I look, and that’s all that matters to me.”

The August British magazine article drew criticism from across the Arab world, with some decrying the “disdainful tone” and others doubting the poor analysis of Arab society.

Others accused it of being “racist”, “sexist” and “shaming” towards Arab women.

“In response to The Economist piece, some readers expressed disbelief at what they described as a double standard in the conversation about women’s bodies in the West versus in ‘other’ cultures,” Rasha Al Aqeedi wrote in her piece for New Lines Magazine.

Plus-size artists like Lizzo and models like Ashley Graham are recognized for their role in bringing the body-positive movement to the mainstream. It’s hard to find an example of an internationally respected publication holding up a photo of a ‘fat’ Western woman to put her to shame,” she added.

The Arab News criticized its “outdated view that Arab women are “just sedentary housewives,” while acknowledging that there is a general consensus on the issue of female obesity in the MENA countries.

A married mother of two, Taleb has been a popular and comforting presence on Iraqi television since her breakthrough in 1996 at the age of 16. Since then, she has appeared consistently in advertisements and music videos for the past two decades.

Her 9 million Instagram following gave her more publicity and strength to fight back when she saw her photo had been used in such a way by The Economist.

In an interview with Saudi Arabia-funded al-Arabiya TV, she told them that The Economist “didn’t know I’m a celebrity and a public figure. I can turn crises into profit.’

The Economist did not respond to requests for comment on the story.