Iraq to supply Lebanon with fuel for another year, says Lebanon PM

Iraq has agreed to a one-year deal to supply Lebanon with fuel for its power plants in exchange for in-kind services, Lebanon’s prime minister said in a statement Thursday.

Iraq signed an agreement in July 2021 to give poor Lebanon a million tons of fuel oil to keep the lights on as the country struggles with power outages for up to 23 hours a day during an unprecedented economic crisis.

“The Iraqi government, headed by Mr. Mustafa al-Kadhemi, has approved in a meeting today… to extend the supply of fuel to Lebanon… for a period of one year, under the same conditions as before,” said the Lebanese Prime Minister. Najib Mikati’s office said this in a statement.

For the past year, Lebanon’s power plants have been dependent on Iraq’s agreement to produce electricity for one to two hours a day.

Residents of the poor country are largely dependent on expensive private generators for power the rest of the time.

The Iraqi oil cannot be used directly by the Lebanese power plants, so Beirut will continue to purchase compatible fuel from other suppliers who will receive the Iraqi oil in return.

At the time of signing, last year’s deal was worth $300-$400 million, said Raymond Ghajar, the then energy minister.

As fuel prices shot up, the deal is now estimated to be worth $570 million, Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad told AFP last month.

An Iraqi ministerial delegation is expected to visit Beirut soon to agree on the in-kind services Baghdad wants in exchange for the fuel, Fayad said.

Iraq is a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), but is struggling with its own electricity shortages.

Lebanon is experiencing one of the world’s worst economic crises since the 1850s, and the state-run electric utility is facing dire cash shortages.

