Iran’s youthful protests rattle an ageing regime

For nearly a month, young Iranians — working women and men, university students and school students — have confronted the Islamic Republic’s security forces to perpetuate a wave of extraordinary protests sparked by the death of a young woman who was detained by the police. The world has watched in awe as brave women have publicly removed and even burned their hijabs, knowing full well the potential consequences.

Their resistance has sparked a nationwide wave of support, uniting disparate groups. And a young generation that has lived only under the Islamic Republic and grew up in the Internet age has shown a rock-solid determination to actively reject the central tenets of theocracy.

The regime and its aging conservative leadership are clearly shocked by Iran’s most outspoken protests in years, which have underscored the level of anger many feel at the oppressive system. However, the regime has a history of surviving crises and is relentlessly efficient at stamping out dissent. Officially, more than 40 people have been killed in the unrest, although the total death toll is expected to be higher: security forces have used live ammunition, batons and tear gas against protesters.

Men, and even certain religious factions, have expressed support for the protests, which have spread across Iran from Kurdistan to Tehran and beyond. Citizens’ frustration has turned to anger in a country where, due in part to Western sanctions but also to chronic government mismanagement, 30 percent of people live below the poverty line and inflation is officially 42 percent. The demonstrations are now about more than the death of Mahsa Amini or the imposition of the hijab: protesters are openly calling for a more democratic and secular system.

Women wave their headscarves as they gather in Ahvaz, Iran. Amini’s story resonated with a population that saw her as an all-woman © UGC/AFP/Getty Images

However, Amini’s death was the match to light a tinderbox. A prospective student visiting Tehran from a traditional Kurdistan family, Amini, 22, was dressed conservatively when she was taken away by the notorious vice squad, which has a strict dress code. She was not seen again until she was comatose in the hospital. Her story resonated with a population who saw in her an all-woman. Even President Ebrahim Raisi, a hardliner, said she felt like his own daughter. Authorities denied any physical violence. But such is the deep distrust many Iranians have for their leaders, the official version of events was widely rejected.

Iran has a healthy protest culture, despite the repression and control apparatus of the authorities. But the current turmoil represents the first major mass outcry over the hijab since the early days of the 1979 Islamic revolution; a symbol of a regime that imposes strict restrictions on women. In recent years, especially in Tehran, women have become more comfortable wearing their scarves loosely or even on their shoulders. However, there has been another crackdown on clothing under Raisi as hardliners assert their authority.

The Islamic Republic has a well-developed survival instinct, but even if these protests subside, the anger and disillusionment that fueled the unrest will continue to rage. The unrest has underscored the deep mistrust that exists between the theocracy and many of its people, especially among the young in a country where about half of the population is under the age of 40.

The regime must end all violence against protesters. Hardliners, who have controlled all branches of the state since Raisi’s 2021 elections, are unlikely to make major concessions. But for the sake of the besieged nation and its long-suffering people, they should heed the tormented voices of brave young Iranians who risk their lives and freedom to take to the streets.