Iran’s president tries to assuage anger as protests continue

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday appealed for national unity and sought to allay anger against the country’s rulers, even as anti-government protests that swept the country for weeks continued to spread to universities and high schools.

Raisi acknowledged that the Islamic Republic had “weaknesses and shortcomings”, but reiterated the official statement that the unrest sparked last month by the death of a 22-year-old woman in custody of the country’s vice squad was nothing less than a conspiracy of Iran’s enemies.

“Today, the country’s determination is to work together to reduce people’s problems,” he told a parliament session. “Unity and national integrity are necessities that make our enemy hopeless.”

His claims matched those of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who blamed the United States and Israel, the country’s opponents, for inciting unrest in his initial comments about the nationwide protests on Monday. It is a well-known tactic for Iran’s leaders, who have remained suspicious of Western influence since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and often blame domestic problems on foreign enemies without providing evidence.

The protests, which sprung up in response to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her arrest for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code, have embroiled dozens of cities across the country and have become the most widespread challenge to the Islamic Republic. Iran’s leadership in years. A series of mounting crises has fueled and fueled public anger, including the country’s political repression, ailing economy and global isolation.

Iran’s security forces have tried to disperse demonstrations with tear gas, metal pellets and in some cases with live fire, human rights groups say. Iranian state television reports that at least 41 people have been killed in violent clashes between protesters and police, but human rights groups say the number is much higher.

As the new academic year officially kicked off this week, demonstrations quickly spread to college campuses, long considered sanctuaries in times of unrest. Videos on social media showed students expressing solidarity with peers who had been arrested and calling for the end of the Islamic Republic. Stirred by the unrest, many universities have moved classes online this week.

Tehran’s prestigious Sharif University of Technology became a battleground on Sunday as security forces surrounded the campus from all sides and fired tear gas at protesters holed up in a parking lot, preventing them from leaving. The student union reported that the police arrested hundreds of students, although many were later released.

In a video on Monday, students marched and chanted, “Captive students must be freed!” at Tarbiat Modares University in Tehran. In another, students poured through Khayyam University in the conservative city of Mashhad, shouting, “Sharif University has become a prison! Evin Prison has become a university!” — referring to Iran’s infamous prison in Tehran.

Protests on Monday also seemed to grip gender-segregated high schools across Iran, where groups of young girls brandished their state-mandated hijab and chanted, “Woman! Life! Freedom!” in the city of Karaj west of the capital and in the Kurdish city of Sanandaj, many shared images show.

The response by the Iranian security forces has led to widespread worldwide condemnation. On Monday, President Joe Biden said his administration was “gravely concerned about reports of intensifying violent crackdowns against peaceful protesters in Iran, including students and women.”

Furious at Iran’s response to the demonstrations, the British Foreign Office summoned Iran’s ambassador to London.

“The violence by the security forces against protests in Iran is truly shocking,” British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

