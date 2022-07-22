Iran’s nuclear programme is ‘galloping ahead’, IAEA chief says

Iran’s nuclear program is “galloping ahead” and the International Atomic Energy Agency has very limited visibility into what is happening, IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told Spain’s El Pais newspaper in an interview published Friday.

In June, Iran began removing virtually all of the agency’s monitoring equipment installed as part of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Grossi said at the time that this could be a “fatal blow” to the chances of reviving the deal after the United States’ 2018 withdrawal.

“The bottom line is that I have had very limited vision for almost five weeks, with a nuclear program moving forward and therefore, if there is an agreement, it will be very difficult for me to solve the puzzle of this whole period of forced blindness.” he told El Pais.

“It is not impossible, but it will require a very complex task and perhaps some specific agreements,” said Grossi, who visited Madrid.

Grossi said in June there was a period of just three to four weeks to restore at least some of the monitoring that was scrapped before the IAEA lost the ability to merge Iran’s key nuclear activities.

Limits

Iran has violated many of the deal’s limits on its nuclear activities since then-US President Donald Trump Washington withdrew from the agreement and re-imposed sanctions on Tehran in 2018. It enriches uranium close to weapon quality.

Western powers warn Iran is getting closer to being able to sprint towards making an atomic bomb. Iran denies wanting to.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States about reviving the 2015 agreement have stalled since March.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday that his country and the United States were very close to a deal to revive the 2015 accord, but that Tehran needed US guarantees to avoid being “bitten twice.” ” would become.

“We have a ready-made text in front of us and we agree on more than 95 to 96 percent of the content, but there is still a major flaw in this text: we must reap the full economic benefits of the agreement. want to get bitten twice,” Iranian media quoted Amirabdollahian as saying.

Grossi said he was concerned and concerned about the weeks without sight.

“The agency had to reconstruct a database, without which an agreement will rest on a very fragile basis, because if we don’t know what’s there, how can we determine how much material to export, how many centrifuges to leave unused?” he said.

Asked about a Reuters report that Iran further escalated its uranium enrichment with the use of advanced machinery at its underground factory in Fordow, Grossi said “the technical progress of Iran’s program is steady”.

(Reuters)