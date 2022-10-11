Iran’s crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran stepped up its crackdown on Kurdish areas in the west of the country on Tuesday after protests were sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by vice squad, activists said.

Riot police fired at at least one neighborhood in Sanandaj, the capital of Iran’s Kurdistan province, as Amnesty International and the White House national security adviser criticized the violence against protesters outraged at the death of Mahsa Amini.

In the meantime, some oil workers joined protests at two major refinery complexes on Mondayfor the first time, an industry key to Iran’s theocracy has been linked to the unrest.

The Iranian government maintains that Amini was not assaulted, but her family says her body showed bruising and other signs of beatings. Later videos show security forces beating and pushing female protesters, including women who have torn off their mandatory headscarf or hijab.

Videos have surfaced online from the capital Tehran and elsewhere, despite authorities disrupting the internet. Videos on Monday showed college and high school students demonstrating and singing, with some women and girls marching through the streets without headscarves as protests enter a fourth week. The demonstrations represent one of the biggest challenges facing Iran’s theocracy since the 2009 Green Movement protests.

A video posted online by a Kurdish group called the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights showed dark streets with apparent gunfire and a burning bonfire in Sanandaj, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Tehran.

Another showed riot police with shotguns moving in formation with a vehicle, apparently firing at houses.

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran posted another video showing what it described as a phalanx of motorcycling security forces marching through Sanandaj.

“They reportedly broke the windows of hundreds of cars in the Baharan neighborhood,” the center said.

Amini was Kurdish and her death has been felt especially in the Kurdish region of Iran, where demonstrations began on September 17 at her funeral there following her death the day before.

Amnesty International criticized Iran’s security forces for “the use of firearms and the indiscriminate firing of tear gas, including into people’s homes”. It urged the world to pressure Iran to end the crackdown as Tehran continues to disrupt internet and mobile phone networks “to hide their crimes”.

Iran did not immediately recognize the renewed crackdown in Sanandaj. However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the British ambassador the United Kingdom imposes sanctions on members of the country’s vice squad and security officials for the crackdown.

Iran’s foreign ministry called the sanctions “arbitrary and unfounded”, though it threatened possible countermeasures against London.

Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to US President Joe Biden, also noted that “the world is watching what is happening in Iran”.

“These protesters are Iranian citizens, led by women and girls, demanding dignity and basic rights,” Sullivan wrote on Twitter. “We stand behind them and we will hold those who use violence in a vain attempt to silence their voices accountable.”

____

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongammbrellAP

PART: