Iran’s crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran stepped up its crackdown on Kurdish areas in the west of the country on Tuesday after protests were sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by vice squad, activists said.

Riot police fired at at least one neighborhood in Sanandaj, the capital of Iran’s Kurdistan province, as Amnesty International and the White House national security adviser criticized the violence against protesters outraged at the death of Mahsa Amini.

In the meantime, some oil workers joined protests at two major refinery complexes on Monday, for the first time an industry key to Iran’s theocracy has been linked to the unrest. Workers claimed to protest again in the crucial oil city of Abadan on Tuesday, and others also called for protests on Wednesday.

The Iranian government maintains that Amini was not assaulted, but her family says her body showed bruising and other signs of beatings. Subsequent videos show security forces beating and pushing female protesters, including women who have torn off their mandatory headscarf or hijab.

Videos have surfaced online from the capital Tehran and elsewhere, despite authorities disrupting the internet. Videos on Monday showed college and high school students demonstrating and singing, with some women and girls marching through the streets without headscarves as protests enter a fourth week. The demonstrations represent one of the biggest challenges facing Iran’s theocracy since the 2009 Green Movement protests.

A video posted online by a Kurdish group called the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights showed dark streets with apparent gunfire and a burning bonfire in Sanandaj, some 400 kilometers (250 miles) west of Tehran.

Another showed riot police with shotguns moving in formation with a vehicle, apparently firing at houses.

A video posted later Tuesday reportedly showed a massive bullet hole in the home of a Sanandaj resident, a hole that Hengaw claimed came from a heavy .50-caliber machine gun — the type often mounted in armored vehicles. . Another video reportedly showed security forces firing randomly into the air as they arrested someone there on Monday.

The New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran posted another video showing what it described as a phalanx of motorcycling security forces marching through Sanandaj.

“They reportedly broke the windows of hundreds of cars in the Baharan neighborhood,” the center said.

Amini was Kurdish and her death has been felt especially in the Kurdish region of Iran, where demonstrations began on September 17 at her funeral there following her death the day before.

Amnesty International criticized Iran’s security forces for “the use of firearms and the indiscriminate firing of tear gas, including into people’s homes”. It urged the world to pressure Iran to end the crackdown as Tehran continues to disrupt internet and mobile phone networks “to hide their crimes”.

Iran did not immediately recognize the renewed crackdown in Sanandaj. However, the Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the British ambassador the United Kingdom imposes sanctions on members of the country’s vice squad and security officials for the crackdown.

Iran’s foreign ministry called the sanctions “arbitrary and unfounded”, though it threatened possible countermeasures against London.

Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to US President Joe Biden, also noted that “the world is watching what is happening in Iran”.

“These protesters are Iranian citizens, led by women and girls, demanding dignity and basic rights,” Sullivan wrote on Twitter. “We stand behind them and we will hold those who use violence in a vain attempt to silence their voices accountable.”

On Monday, workers held demonstrations in Abadan and Asaluyeh, a key point for Iran’s massive offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf that it shares with Qatar.

The state-run Iranian news agency IRNA claimed Tuesday that the demonstration in Asaluyeh was a strike over wages. Videos of the protests showed workers chanting: “This is the bloody year that Seyyed Ali will be overthrown,” referring to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei without his Shia religious title of Ayatollah.

On Tuesday, the Contractual Oil Workers Protest Organizing Council demanded another strike in Abadan, posting videos outside the huge refinery complex in the city near the Iraqi border. The details in the videos match each and known features of the facility compared to satellite photos taken in recent months.

It remains unclear how many people have been killed or arrested so far.

An Oslo-based group, Iran Human Rights, estimates that at least 185 people have been killed. This includes an estimated 90 people killed by security forces in the eastern Iranian city of Zahedan during demonstrations against a police officer charged with rape in a separate case. Iranian authorities have described the Zahedan violence involving unnamed separatists, without providing details or evidence.

Iranian justice spokesman Masoud Setayeshi said on Tuesday that Iran has so far released some 1,700 people arrested during recent demonstrations, without giving a total number for those detained so far.

____

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongammbrellAP

PART: