Iran’s crackdown on filmmakers escalates

A year after ultra-conservative President Ebrahim Raisi came to power, Iranian authorities are targeting the country’s cinema. The arrests in July of directors Jafar Panahi and Mohammad Rasoulof, both icons abroad, reflect the pressures facing filmmakers and actors.

Iran’s film community asks “who will be next?” since Panahi and Rasoulof were arrested in Tehran in July.

Panahi, who was sentenced to six years in prison in 2010 for “spreading propaganda against the regime”, is one of Iran’s most celebrated filmmakers. Notably, he won the Golden Bear in Berlin for “Taxi Tehran” in 2015 and three years later the prize for the screenplay at Cannes for “3 Faces”. For his part, Rasoulof won the Golden Bear in 2020 for “There is no evil”, and the prize in the “Un Certain Regard” category at Cannes for his feature film “A Man of Integrity” in 2017. Both filmmakers are well-known and their arrests have been published abroad, but other directors have also been touched by the wave of repression that has hit Iranian cinema in recent months.

“This wave of arrests did not start with Panahi and Rasoulof,” said Asal Bagheri, a lecturer-researcher at Cergy-Paris University and a specialist in Iranian cinema. A few days before the Cannes festival in May, a dozen documentary filmmakers were arrestedincluding Mina Keshavarz and Firouzeh Khosravani, two directors who are regularly invited to France and have won awards at international festivals.

Bagheri fears that “this is just the beginning” because other filmmakers have also been pressured. Majid Barzegar and Mohsen Amir-Yousefitwo documentary makers, received a subpoena from the Iranian legal system at the end of August.

“We are entering a period of repression that is harmful to culture,” said the Iranian film specialist.

The team behind “Leila’s Brothers” under pressure

The team behind Saeed Roostaee’s film, “Leila’s Brothers”, which was well received at the festival and currently in French cinemas, ran into trouble after returning from Cannes.

Not only is the film, which takes an unbiased look at the ravages of Iran’s economic crisis, banned in the country, but the cast and crew are also under duress. One of the lead actors, Navid Mohammadzadeh, has suspended several plays.

“In his film, Saeed Roostaee managed to play very intelligently with the red lines, but the film’s release in Cannes, at a time when the country was going through a serious social crisis, has put the Iranian authorities on edge,” Bagheri said. .





Aside from the political aspect of the film, “certain behaviors in Cannes did not satisfy the authorities,” the researcher added. “In Iran, when a film is judged on its morality, it includes not only the content of the film, but also everything that happens around it, including the attitudes and statements of actors and directors in the media, especially abroad.”

A happy Mohammadzadeh kissed his wife on the steps of Cannes for the cameras, for the whole world to see. The Iranian authorities considered this sign of affection immoral, even though the two artists are married.





Actress Taraneh Alidoosti, famous for her roles in several of Asghar Farhadi’s films, is another cast member of “Leila’s Brothers”, which was targeted by the authorities. “She is extremely popular in Iran, is one of the leading figures of the #MeToo movement in the Iranian film industry and has a sharp tongue,” said Bagheri.

A list of banned filmmakers

The Cinema Organization of Iran, a body under the authority of the Ministry of Culture, announced on August 16 that a list of banned filmmakers would soon be made public for the first time. While nothing has been decided yet, Alidoosti, whose name may be on the blacklist, has already addressed authorities in a letter on Instagram. The actress called the publication of such a list “unfortunate” and “illegal”.

Previously, bans were imposed on a case-by-case basis, according to court convictions of the filmmakers, or sometimes unofficially. “But never before have the authorities talked about an official list. This marks a repressive turning point,” Bagheri said.

The arrival of Ebrahim Raisi, an ultra-conservative cleric who was elected president in June 2021, has a lot to do with that. “The cultural community knew that the repressive measures would increase if the ultra-conservative government was in place. This is reminiscent of the darkest hours of the Mahmoud Ahmadinejad era (2005-2013), when many documentary makers were arrested.”

A cinematic reflection of society

Relations between the authorities and Iranian filmmakers are also tense as the country is currently experiencing one of the worst economic crises in its history with high inflation. Iranians protested en masse in June, accusing authorities of incompetence and corruption in the city of Abadan after a building collapsed.

“Iranian society has become louder and bolder,” Bagheri said. “But the work of this wave of directors, who are a form of ‘social cinema’, reflects the ills of society. They are simply a reflection of this anger.”

Filmmakers are now showing solidarity with the protesters. Some 100 prominent Iranian figures, including Panahi, Rasoulof and many artists, signed a letter in June urging authorities to “lay down their arms” in light of the protests in Abadan.

This is one of the reasons the authorities give for the recent arrests. “Some people are still under pressure and being held accountable. She is being asked to publicly withdraw their support for the petition,” Bagheri said. However, none of them have agreed to it yet.

This article is a translation of the original into French.