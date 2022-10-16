Iran’s celebrities face reprisals for supporting protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — Singers, actors, sports stars — the list goes on. Iranian celebrities have surprisingly expressed support for the massive anti-government protests that are shaking their country. And the ruling establishment is hitting back.

Celebrities were targeted for arrest, passports were confiscated and faced other harassment.

One of the most notable cases is that of singer Shervin Hajipour, whose song “For…” has become an anthem for the protest movement, which erupted on September 17 over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after she was arrested. for failing to adhere to the strict dress code of the Islamic Republic.

The song opens with a soft melody, then Hajipour’s resonant voice kicks in: “For dancing in the street,” “For the fear we feel when we kiss…” — a list of reasons young Iranians have posted on Twitter as to why they take to the streets against the ruling theocracy.

It ends with the much-heard slogan that has become synonymous with the protests: “For women, life, freedom.”

Released on his Instagram page, the song quickly went viral. Hajipour paid the price: The 25-year-old was arrested and held for several days before being released on bail on October 4.

Since the protests began — and expanded from anger over Amini’s death to a full-blown challenge to 43-year rule by conservative Muslim clerics — a range of celebrities have faced reprisals, from singers and footballers to newscasters.

According to Iranian news outlets, at least seven public figures have been detained in the country, most of whom have been released on bail and may face charges. Others were questioned and released.

But their popularity has also made it difficult to crack down on them – unlike protest activists who have arrested security forces in large numbers. Iran has a vibrant scene of singers and actors, as well as sports stars, who are closely followed by the public.

Holly Dagres, an Iranian-American non-resident fellow at the Atlantic Council, said the attempts to intimidate public figures were no surprise.

“Celebrities – be they athletes, actors, singers or artists – have a large following in Iran, especially on social media, and their support gives life to these protests,” she said.

Their support has helped protesters struggling with widespread internet outages that are strengthening their ability to make their voices heard, and who face brutal government crackdowns. There have been large-scale arrests, dozens of deaths and many more injured. Yet protests have spread to dozens of cities, attracting broad segments of Iranian society, from schoolgirls to oil workers.

One of Iran’s most beloved singers of classical Persian music, Homayoun Shajarian, projected a large photo of Amini behind him on stage as he sang a traditional song, ‘Dawn Bird’, during a tour of Australia in September.

The audience sang with him one of the song’s most iconic lines: “The oppression of the tyrant like a hunter has blown my nest away. God, heaven, nature, bring the dawn to our dark night.”

When Shajarian returned to Iran, his passport and that of actress Sahar Dolatshahi, who was traveling with him, were confiscated at the airport. He later said on his Instagram account that they were banned from traveling.

Similarly, a football legend in Iran, Ali Daei, had his passport confiscated at the airport when he returned from abroad. He had urged the government on social media to “solve the problems of the Iranian people instead of using repression, violence and arrests”.

A few days later, he got the passport back, he told the press.

Two well-known former footballers, Hossein Mahini and Hamidreza Aliasgari, were arrested and released on bail. Mona Borzoui, a female songwriter, and Mahmoud Shahriari, a former state television showman, have also been arrested and charged.

Iranian leaders blame foreign governments for fueling protests. Iran’s deputy interior minister Majid Mirahmadi said celebrities in particular have had a “guiding role” in the unrest.

Mirahmadi said celebrities who have supported the protests should pay for their “wrong actions.”

He denied that any athletes had been arrested, but said some had received “guidance”. For example, he said that Mahini had been released and “given a chance to make amends for his mistakes,” according to the Mehr News Agency.

Public figures were not deterred.

Amirhossein Esfandiar, a national volleyball player, reposted a video of violent clashes between security forces and protesters, writing: “You have no sense of humanity, why are you beating and killing innocent people?”

Qasim Haddadifar, a veteran sportsman and former football captain, posted photos of protesting girls and wrote in an Instagram story that he was proud of them.

Some players of the Persepolis FC football team reportedly wore black armbands during a Wednesday game in solidarity with the protest movement and were later summoned by security, Britain’s Iran International reported.

Actress Hediye Tehrani said Iranian security had warned her about her posts to her nearly 1 million Instagram followers. Yet she continues to share images in support of the protests. “Millions of girls are now Mahsa Amini,” she wrote in a recent post.

Celebrities outside Iran have also made their voices heard, from Dua Lipa and Shakira to fashion house Balenciaga. On Instagram, Angelina Jolie posted a photo of a protester holding up an image of Amini and writing: “To the women of Iran, we see you.”

The ruling establishment clearly sees danger in the wide range of celebrities. Ali Saaedi Shahroudi, a former representative of the Supreme Leader of the Revolutionary Guards, called for an organization to monitor the behavior of musicians, actors and sports stars, similar to institutions regulating professional groups.

But perhaps the damage has already been done.

Though Hajipour had to remove his song from Instagram, it continues to reverberate, sung by everyone from Iranian schoolgirls to protesters in European capitals.

A campaign is underway to nominate the song for a Grammy, in the Best Song for Social Change category.

“While using #MahsaAmini may seem like keyboard activism, Iranians see the world’s attention on them and appreciate that,” Dagres said. “The solidarity encourages protesters to continue to defy batons and bullets to make a change in their country. It gives them hope.”

PART: