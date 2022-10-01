Iranian woman eating without headscarf thrown into jail that held Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

<!–

A young woman was arrested by Iranian authorities after she was photographed having breakfast at a restaurant without a headscarf.

The image, which shows Donya Rad having breakfast with her friend in a Tehran restaurant without a headscarf, went viral on social media and attracted widespread attention.

The couple had been protesting the recent death of Mahsa Amini, who was killed in the custody of the Iranian morality police after being arrested for improperly wearing a hijab.

Ms Amini died at the age of 22, three days after she was arrested by the ‘morality police’ responsible for enforcing the strict Islamic dress code.

The image had been posted on Donya Rad’s Twitter account showing her and a friend having breakfast without a headscarf.

The act of not wearing a headscarf was in protest at the death of Mahsa Amimi (pictured), who was killed in Iranian police custody.

Police said she died of a heart attack and suffered no ill-treatment, despite experts saying she was severely beaten.

His death has already sparked widespread protests across Iran, with public figures expressing outrage, including the Iranian soccer team, which kept their black tracksuits on during the anthems in the international friendly against Senegal.

After Donya’s image went viral, she was seen by the morality police, who summoned her to explain her actions.

When Donya arrived to explain, the police arrested her.

Donya Rad (pictured) was arrested and taken to Ward 209 of the infamous Evin Prison.

Donya Rad has been taken to the same prison that held Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Her family have not heard from her since, apart from a brief call informing them that she would be transferred to Ward 209 of Evin Prison, infamously known as the prison that held Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe.

Donya Rad’s sister, Dina, revealed that they were confronted by the police before her sisters’ arrest.

She said: ‘Yesterday, after the above photo was published, the security agencies contacted my sister, Donya Rad, and summoned her to give an explanation.

‘Today, after agreeing to be questioned, she was arrested. After a few hours without hearing from her, she told me in a short call that he had been arrested and transferred to Ward 209 at Evin Prison. Our family is very concerned for his health and safety.

“Our family is very concerned for his well-being.”

Donya Rad (pictured) has had little contact with her family since her arrest, prompting her sister Dina to take to Twitter.

The decision to arrest Donya Rad indicates the unrest faced by the Iranian authorities over the unrest in the country, with protests following the death of Ms. Amini turning into protests against the Iranian regime.

In the two weeks since Ms. Amini’s death and the protests that followed, at least 83 people, including children, have been killed.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said that at least 29 journalists have been arrested, including Nilufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, the journalists who helped expose Ms. Amini’s case.

London-based Amnesty International addressed the violence protesters face, highlighting Iran’s “widespread patterns of unlawful use of force and ruthless violence by security forces.”