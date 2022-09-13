Iranian TV calls Queen ‘one of the greatest criminals in history’ and compares her to HITLER

Iranian state television called the queen “one of the greatest criminals in the history of mankind” and even compared her to Adolf Hitler in a series of shocking tirades.

As the world mourns one of the most beloved figures in modern history, the authoritarian regime claimed the monarch’s death is “good news for the oppressed people” and said her legacy is “full of crime, horror and filth.” is. ‘

Leaders of similar authoritarian regimes, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, expressed their condolences to the royal family last week.

But Iran’s foreign ministry has not commented on her death or King Charles III’s accession to the throne, and government-affiliated TV channels are spreading vicious comments about her legacy.

Speaking to Iran’s Channel 1 network, Tehran University scholar Foad Izadi said in comments translated by the Middle East research institution: “Maybe given her 70 years on the throne, she should be included on the same list as Hitler.

“From a certain perspective, we should be saddened that this person died because she died without standing trial, without being punished, and without paying for her crimes.”

In an English language broadcast on the government network PressTV, he added: ‘The Queen is a famous imperialist, colonialist, war criminal, British army aggression around the world is done under her name.

The British Armed Forces are the Queen’s Armed Forces.

“So we only have a handful of people who have committed so many atrocities in the past century: Hitler, for example, some American presidents are on that list, and Queen Elizabeth who oversaw the end of the British Empire.

“The death toll is in the millions and the Queen is responsible for that. Justice was not delivered to one of the most brutal individuals of the last century.’

Foad Izadi of Tehran University said the monarch’s death is ‘good news for the oppressed people of the world’

Iran’s foreign ministry has not commented on her death or the enthronement of King Charles III. Pictured: Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

PressTV’s website also posted an online commentary accusing the Queen of presiding over a “colonial regime” that “inflicted excruciating suffering on millions around the world.”

They blamed her for Iran’s lack of sovereignty over Bahrain and the deadly crackdown on protesters against the Iranian regime in 2009.

The website claimed protesters had been indoctrinated by the Queen and the BBC to demand free and fair elections and to call for the end of the theocratic regime.

While there has been some backlash against the monarchy, the vast majority of the outpouring of emotions for the Queen has been sad and gloomy, focusing on how she has guided Britain through the past seven decades of social unrest.

Unlike many countries with wall-to-wall coverage, state television in the Islamic Republic reported the bare minimum on the death Thursday of the world’s longest-reigning monarch, with just a brief announcement along with archival footage and photos.

Haniyeh, a student, told AFP she learned of the Queen’s death through social media.

The Queen and Prince Philip pose with Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and his wife Farah Pahlavi during their state visit to Tehran in 1961

Then-Prince Charles talks to an Iranian man who severely burned his hands during a 2004 earthquake in Bam

“I saw the news of her death on Instagram. I didn’t feel anything, and frankly I didn’t care,’ she said.

Broadcasters around the world interrupted normal programming to announce her death, but young market trader Faraz in northern Tehran said he had never heard of her.

‘I don’t have a television at home and I’m not interested in politics. I didn’t know her,’ he said.

Many Iranians are interested in politics, both nationally and internationally. But most remain indifferent to the world’s royal families since the 1979 Islamic revolution overthrew their own monarchy.

Faezeh, a 26-year-old nurse, told AFP: “I knew nothing about her, and her death means nothing to me.”

Queen Elizabeth visited Iran in 1961 and stayed at the beautiful Golestan Palace in Tehran. She also visited Isfahan, Shiraz and Persepolis, accompanied by Farah Pahlavi, the then Empress.

King Charles III visited Iran on a humanitarian mission after the devastating 2003 earthquake in Bam in the southeast, which claimed tens of thousands of lives.

British and Soviet forces invaded Iran in 1941 to secure the British oil fields near Abadan.

Tehran has officially avoided comment on Queen Elizabeth II’s death, but some Iranians have been downright hostile

During the occupation, the pro-Axis Shah Reza Pahlavi was forced into exile and replaced by his young son Mohammad Reza Pahlavi.

Britain also supported Pahlavi’s army during the 1946 crushing of the Kurdish Republic of Mahabad.

But what Iranians remember most is the overthrow in August 1953 by the British and American secret services of Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh who had nationalized the oil industry.

Queen Elizabeth II was one of those who orchestrated the coup d’état that the government of Dr. Mossadegh’ to restore the shah, wrote Twitter user Helma.

Another Twitter user, Majid, was more candid.

“Make no saint of the Queen of England,” he wrote.

Among her crimes were aiding Iraq’s Ba’athist regime against Iran (in the 1980-1988 war), the coup against Mossadegh, the assassination of Princess Diana, aiding the US in attacking Afghanistan and Iraq. in 2001 and 2003, and murdering the people of Northern Ireland. .’

However, a passage in the recent book “The Secret Royals” by Richard J. Aldrich and Rory Cormac paints a very different picture.

The authors write that the late Queen “considered the shah a crushing dullness and hated his company because he spoke only of administrative matters.”

But they also say that in 1979, after the Islamic revolution, she was “angry to abandon the Shah” when the government in London rejected the proposal to offer him asylum in Britain.

However, the British royal family was remembered by supporters of Mohammad Khatami, the fifth president of Iran between 1997 and 2005.

The Instagram account ‘@Khatamy’, which has nearly a million followers, shared photos of the Queen, as well as photos of her son Charles with Khatami.

Khatami, who is considered moderate in Iranian politics, had said the English should be appreciated for “establishing democracy.”