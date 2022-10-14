Iranian troops are secretly sent to Ukraine front line to help Putin's men operate kamikaze drones 

With a range of more than 600 miles, the explosive-laden Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs can ‘hover’ over potential targets for hours before slamming directly into enemy soldiers, vehicles or buildings from above – causing an explosion.

Reports coming out of Ukraine suggest that the drones have inflicted serious damage on Kiev’s forces, as well as Ukrainian infrastructure.

Ukrainians who have witnessed attacks by the drones say they make a recognizable sound and have described them as sounding like ‘motorcycles’ in the air, while some soldiers have taken to calling it ‘the flying lawnmower’.

While the drones can be devastating to their targets, soldiers have said they are vulnerable to small arms fire. On Saturday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video on Facebook showing a smoking wreckage that it claimed was one of the drones. The post said it had been shot down by a machine gun.

“This is a primitive hand-made product,” said Yuriy Ignat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force. Radio Free Europe (RFE) last week.

Pictured: The Iranian drone has been in operation since 2021 and weighs 440 lbs. On top of that, it’s 12 feet long and 8 feet wide

‘It’s not a high-tech conveyor belt production like [Turkish-made] Bayraktar or American and Israeli [unmanned aerial vehicles],’ he added.

Ukrainian residents described the drone strikes to RFE. ‘You can hear the roar. At first I just hear them, but then I saw one fly by and then explode, said one man.

Another said: ‘There was a buzz that woke me up. I remember thinking, “What is that?” The sound got closer and then there was an explosion near the house.’

According to reports, the first recorded use of the drones was in Yemen in Houthi-controlled areas. Now Iran is reported to have sold hundreds of the drones to Russia.

Tehran has denied selling the deadly munitions to the Kremlin, but there is mounting evidence that Moscow’s armies have been using them since September against the Ukrainian military to make up for a lack of artillery firepower.

Ukrainian military officials say the drones are cheaper and less sophisticated than cruise missiles — but can have a similarly devastating impact on their targets.

There is concern among Ukraine’s military leaders that if they are not provided with an effective countermeasure, the drones could destroy their Western-supplied artillery, which has been successfully used to push Russian forces back east.

The nearly 12-foot-long Shahed 136 is designed with a delta wing shape, with stabilizing rudders at the top of the aircraft. The fuselage is in the center of the drone and blends into the nearly 4-foot-long wings, giving it an elegant shape.

The explosives are contained in the nose of the drone, as well as the technology that guides it to its target for a precision strike. The engine, meanwhile, is located at the back of the drone and drives two bladed propellers.

It has been compared to an engine you would find on a lawnmower or moped.

‘That engine sounds like one [motorbike]. You can spot it when it’s a few kilometers away,’ a Ukrainian soldier, named only as Magyar, told RFE.

Kyiv said 83 missiles or drones were fired into the country on Monday morning, hitting the capital and several other cities and killing civilians in the process. Pictured: Cars are seen on fire after Russia’s missile attack in Kiev, Ukraine October 10

‘That is my advice to the military. They fly low and are slow so you can shoot them down,’ he said, noting that the drones are usually used against larger targets. ‘They carry such a load of explosives that it makes no sense to use them against infantry.’

Overall, the drone weighs 440 lbs and can fly at speeds of nearly 120 mph.

To overwhelm air defenses, several of the drones (batches of five and more) are launched at once from the same stand. They are launched almost horizontally with rocket launch assistance.

The rocket is ejected at launch and the engine takes over once airborne.

The weapons are unlikely to significantly affect the course of the war, the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said after last week’s strikes.

‘They have used many drones against civilian targets in rear areas, probably hoping to generate non-linear effects through terror. Such efforts do not succeed,’ wrote analysts at the think tank.

Drones have so far played a significant role in the war in Ukraine. The US has supplied Ukraine’s military with switchblade drones, while Kiev has also deployed the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 – which fires guided missiles – to great effect.