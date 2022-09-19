Iranian president says ‘Holocaust probably happened’ calls Israel ‘malignant cancerous tumor’

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi speaks out in the first interview with a Western reporter during a ’60 Minutes’ segment in which he calls Israel a ‘malignant cancerous tumor’ and claims the ‘Holocaust probably happened’ but says a good ‘research’ is needed.

The 60-year-old leader, who is descended from the prophet Mohammed and considers Ayatollah Ali Khamenei his mentor, was the former head of Iran’s judiciary before he became president.

The interview was broadcast Sunday on 60 Minutes by veteran reporter Lesley Stahl at the presidential complex in Tehran. Before meeting the Iranian ruler, Stahl was given a list of requirements she had to meet for the interview

“I was told how to dress, not sit until he did, and not interrupt him. We got an hour for the interview,” Stahl said.

Covered from head to tie and wearing the traditional headgear, Stahl opened the interview that began negotiations on the nuclear deal, his complaint against President Trump calling the sanctions a “tyranny against the people of Iran,” his execution of 5,000 political dissidents ( something he denied… Stahl asked, “What evidence? These are accusations and claims of a terrorist group,” he said.)

Raisi spoke through a translator and at times he seemed excited.

But one of the most shocking parts of the hour-long segment was when Stahl asked Raisi if he believes’the Holocaust happened… that 6 million Jews were massacred? and his reaction was one of indifference.

‘Look,’ he said, ‘historical events should be investigated by researchers and historians. There are some signs that it has happened. If so, they should have it examined and examined.’

A photo taken shortly after the liberation by the Soviet army in January 1945 shows a group of children wearing concentration camp uniforms at the time behind barbed wire in the Nazi concentration camp Oswiecim (Auschwitz). Germany has agreed to provide more than half a billion euros to help Holocaust survivors struggling under the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic, said the organization negotiating compensation with the German government.

April 1945: Starving internees in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp wait at the gate of the cooking house for their ration of potato soup

Stahl then asked him about Israel and their raison d’être, calling Israel a “false regime.”

“You see that the people of Palestine are the reality … this is the right of the people of Palestine who are forced to leave their homes and motherland,” he lamented.

“The Americans support this false regime there to take root and settle there.”

When Stahl asked, “You know that Morocco, Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates have all recognized Israel and have relations with Israel, Saudi Arabia is talking directly to Israel,” she said.

Raisi shot back: “When a state shakes hands with a Zionist regime, they are also complicit in their crimes and stabbing the idea of ​​Palestine in the back,” he said.

Stahl also asked Raisi, “You have sworn to retaliate against the US government for the murder of your General Soleimani.

The US killed General Qassem Soleimani in a drone strike more than two years ago.

A respected military hero in Iran, Soleimani was for many years the architect behind the brutal and deadly attacks on US forces across the region.

The Supreme Leader has called for retaliation.

Stahl then asked: Do you intend to retaliate by killing Trump administration officials?

Raisi’s response: “What the then US administration, under direct orders from Trump himself, did to assassinate Mr. Qassem Soleimani was a heinous crime. We want justice to be served. We’re not going to forget this.’

Other parts of Sunday’s interviews showed images of Iran, described as one of the most westernized countries in the Middle East.

Stahl showed that the traffic along the streets, she said, is “as busy as NY,” the bustling trade and images of the bazaars teeming with shoppers. In one clip, she shared a shopping center complete with an ice rink and food court serving hot dogs and burgers.

In one clip, there was an exhibition in the mall of sexy storefronts, Stahl said, despite a decree from the Iranian ruler that if a woman does not dress modestly, she will be arrested.

Stahl highlighted the beating of a young woman who died after police beat her to death for violating the country’s strict rules on headwear.

At the end of the interview, as Stahl was about to say goodbye, a member of Raisi’s team blocked one of the cameramen from shooting the footage, which Stahl said was “surprised.”

She also said that one of their cameramen had their cell phone checked by a member of the president’s security team for about two and a half hours.