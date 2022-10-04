Iranian officials ‘SNATCH body of girl, 16, from her family’ after she took part in protests

Nika Shakarami was protesting in the Iranian capital when she was attacked by security forces

Iranian security forces stole the body of a teenage protester from her family and buried her 25 miles away, it has been claimed, as widespread protests continue to rock the country following the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of so-called morality police.

Nika Shakarami, 16, first disappeared after she attended a demonstration in Tehran on September 20 after telling her friend she was being pursued by security forces.

Ten days later, her grief-stricken family members found her body in a mortuary in the Iranian capital, but were only allowed to see her face for a moment to identify her before they were taken away, according to a relative.

Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, who posted a photo of Nika on social media after news of her death, claimed her skull was smashed by multiple blows.

Her body was finally returned to her father’s hometown of Khorramabad over the weekend, sources close to the family said BBC Persia that the body was later seized and transported to the nearby town of Veysian.

The ordeal Nika and her family endured is just one example of ruthless tactics used by Iran’s security forces to dissuade people from speaking out against the regime of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and the founder of the Islamic Republic, Ruhollah Khomeini.

It comes as stunning video footage from across Iran showed hundreds of schoolgirls removing their headscarves and taking to the streets, shouting ‘death to the dictator’ among other anti-regime slogans.

Nika Shakarami, 16, first disappeared after she attended a demonstration in Tehran on September 20 after telling her friend she was being pursued by security forces. Her body was eventually returned to her father’s hometown, but was allegedly stolen and buried 25 miles away (grave photo in social media post)

Iranian journalist Maish Alinejad claimed Nika (pictured) was killed by security forces and said her skull was smashed by multiple blows

Iranian schoolgirl rips up picture of Islamic Republic founder Ruhollah Khomeini amid protests as fellow protesters chant ‘death to the dictator’

Widespread unrest was sparked when Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian, was pronounced dead on September 16 after being in a coma for three days following her violent arrest by Iran’s ‘morality police’, which are tasked with enforcing public order and religious observance.

Amini was charged for allegedly failing to strictly adhere to the rules on wearing the hijab headscarf.

Her death led to public outcry, and non-stop protests have since raged for three straight weeks.

Mahsa Amini died in custody on September 16 after being detained in Tehran by Iranian morality police

More than 130 protesters have so far been killed by security forces, according to the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights, after Khamenei, who claimed yesterday that the demonstrations were merely the result of a foreign plot to destabilize Iran, told his security forces to ruthlessly crack down on any disagreement and enforce order.

But despite the incredible danger, footage circulating on social media shows huge numbers of female schoolchildren removing their headscarves – a hugely symbolic gesture – and staging their own protests.

A video showed schoolgirls tearing up pictures of Khomeini and launching the pieces into the air while shouting ‘death to the dictator’ and the slogan ‘woman, life, freedom’.

Others showed large numbers of students running into the street, blocking traffic while waving their scarves over their heads.

A clip posted yesterday appeared to show a group of enraged girls kicking an adult male official out of their school in Karaj while pouring water on him and throwing plastic bottles at him.

Elsewhere, students have been photographed in their classrooms showing the middle finger to pictures of the supreme leader and founder of the Islamic Republic while holding their headscarves aloft.

Students pour into the streets, remove their headscarves and chant in defiance of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei (L). Girls chase away a male official at their school in Karaj (R)

Iranian students try to open the entrance gate of the University of Isfahan in the Islamic Republic’s central city amid ongoing protests

Iran has accused the United States and Israel of masterminding the violent protests that have gripped the nation

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei reviews armed forces during a graduation ceremony for armed forces officer universities today

Protests involving students have so far been reported across the country in Tehran, Saqez, Sanandaj and Karaj, but there are likely to be many more.

Iranian authorities, meanwhile, accused the US and Israel of orchestrating the protests, the likes of which are almost unprecedented in scale.

Khamenei responded publicly to the protests yesterday, breaking weeks of silence to blame his enemies.

Addressing a cadre of police students in Tehran, Khamenei said he was ‘devastated’ by Amini’s death in police custody, calling it a ‘sad incident’.

But he sharply condemned the protests as a foreign plot to destabilize Iran.

Khamenei said: ‘This riot was planned. These riots and insecurity were designed by America and the Zionist regime and their employees.’

He added: ‘The duty of our security forces, including the police, is to ensure the security of the Iranian nation.

‘Those who attack the police leave Iranian citizens defenseless against thugs, robbers and extortionists.’