Iranian Netflix actress strips off a hijab and goes topless in protest against morality police

An Iranian Netflix actress has stripped down her hijab and Islamic garb to just her underpants in a defiant protest against the regime’s authoritarian clothing laws.

Elnaaz Norouzi, 30, shared a video of her throwing off her headscarf by the state and standing topless in solidarity with mass demonstrations that have rocked Iran since the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was arrested by morality police for ‘improper dress’.

Norouzi, who stars in Sacred Games, told her two million followers: ‘I’m not promoting nudity, I’m promoting freedom of choice!’

Iranian Netflix actress Elnaaz Norouzi stripped off her hijab and Islamic clothing layer by layer down to just her underpants

The star shared a video of her throwing off her headscarf by the state in solidarity with mass demonstrations rocking Iran

Norouzi, who stars in Sacred Games, told her two million followers: ‘I’m not promoting nudity, I’m promoting freedom of choice!’

The actress is first seen standing with only her hands, eyes and feet visible, with the rest of her body covered by a black hijab and robes.

The star then peels off each garment layer by layer, letting her hair fall in bold defiance of the authoritarian state’s clothing laws for women.

Beneath her robes, she is wearing a dress, jeans, a shirt, a skirt, and a crop top, all of which she removes, leaving her standing in her underwear.

The star then goes even further and removes a first layer of panties and her bra, covering her chest with only her hands.

The star then peels off each garment layer by layer and lets her hair down in bold defiance of the authoritarian state’s clothing laws for women

Underneath her clothes, she is wearing a dress, jeans, a shirt, a skirt and a crop top, all of which she removes, leaving her standing in her underwear

Norouzi has previously worked as an international model for luxury brands including Dior and Lacoste and works in India and Germany

Norouzi wrote in the Instagram caption: ‘Every woman should have the power to decide over her own body!’

Norouzi wrote in the Instagram caption: ‘Every woman, anywhere in the world, no matter where she comes from, should have the right to wear what she wants and when or where she wants to wear it.

‘No man or any other woman has the right to judge her or ask her to dress differently.

‘Everyone has different views and beliefs and they must be respected.

‘Democracy means the power to decide… Every woman should have the power to decide over her own body!’

Norouzi has previously worked as an international model for luxury brands including Dior and Lacoste and works in India and Germany.

The demonstrations were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, (pictured) a woman who died in custody of Iran’s feared morality police

She told India today: ‘The situation in Iran is very bad at the moment… Women have been oppressed for more than 40 years. I was born in Tehran and I have seen it. I had to wear the hijab from early on.

“I myself was stopped by the morality police a few years ago when I was in Tehran. I was taken away for ‘re-education’ as they called it, where Mahsa was taken where she must have been beaten.

“It’s a scary place to live. You don’t want to live like that. You don’t want to leave the house and not know if you’ll ever come back. That’s sad. We just don’t want our women, our people to live like this.

“Anywhere in the world, women should be allowed to make their own decisions. It’s fine if they want to cover their hair or don’t want to cover their hair. That should be a woman’s decision for herself. This is what the Iranian people are hoping for.’

Norouzi joins a chorus of opposition to Iran’s clothing laws, where thousands of women have taken off their headscarves and cut their hair in recent weeks.

Protesters and celebrities around the world have also cut their hair as a sign of solidarity with Iranian women.

Demonstrations that began last month at Amini’s funeral have become the biggest challenges to Iran’s clerical leadership in years, with protesters calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

This powerful image shows schoolgirls raising their middle fingers at a portrait of Iran’s leaders in a classroom. Some of the girls are shown to have removed their scarves and are holding them above their heads as they gesture, their long hair draped down their backs

Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard (right) and Juliette Binoche (left) filmed themselves cutting off locks of their hair in a video in support of protesters in Iran

Ms. Amini’s death has sparked an unprecedented wave of protests across Iran.

She was arrested on September 13 for wearing ‘inappropriate clothing’. She died three days later in a hospital in Tehran.

Iran’s government insists Amini was not mistreated, but her family says her body showed bruises and other signs of beatings after she was detained for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

Subsequent videos have shown security forces beating and shoving female protesters, including women who have torn off their mandatory headscarf or hijab.

Authorities are waging a deadly crackdown on the unrest, with more than 185 protesters feared dead in the violence, including 19 children.

The government says more than 20 members of the security forces have been killed.

Authorities are carrying out a deadly crackdown on the unrest, with more than 185 protesters feared dead in the violence, including 19 children

Iranian students chant slogans as they protest at Tehran’s Amirkabir University of Technology

Iranian authorities have said they will investigate civilian deaths.

They have blamed the violence on a number of enemies, including armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents, the United States and Israel.

Dozens of universities are also currently on strike, with students playing a central role in the protests.

In several neighborhoods in Tehran, such as Shahrak’e Gharb and Narmak, witnesses said people shouted ‘Death to Khamenei’ from rooftops after dark.

Videos on social media showed demonstrations in the cities of Isfahan and Qom, with protesters cursing and throwing stones at security forces.

Authorities’ crackdown on protesters has prompted some Western states to draw up more sanctions against Iran, raising diplomatic tensions at a time when talks to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers are stalled.