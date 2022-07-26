Iranian mother faces 100 lashes after she was convicted for protesting against the death of her son

A grieving Iranian mother now faces 100 lashes after being convicted of protesting the death of her son who was shot in the heart by security forces during a demonstration about the rising fuel price in 2019.

Mahboubeh Ramezani, the mother of 18-year-old Pejman Gholipour who was killed in deadly protests, was arrested July 11 and is currently being held in the infamous Evin Prison in Tehran.

Her surviving son, Peyman Gholipour, said Iranian authorities have “constantly intimidated” Ramezani because she never stopped demanding justice and responsibility for Pejman’s death.

Ramezani was sentenced in absentia to 100 lashes by the Iranian regime a few months ago – but she will now serve that sentence after her arrest.

Her son Peyman wrote on Instagram: “My mother has been under pressure for a long time. They constantly intimidated her and she was called several times.

“They sentenced her to 100 lashes a few months ago, but that didn’t deter my mother.

‘What have we got to lose after Pejman? What will be left after November 2019? They were looking for an excuse to silence my mother.’

He added: “My mother’s only crime is seeking justice. This is the main reason why they are afraid of her. They’re afraid of her because she hasn’t put down Pejman’s photo for a moment.’

According to Amnesty International, at least 304 people were killed in November 2019 during the week-long protests against soaring petrol prices in Iran.

Ramezani’s son Pejman was among the protesters who died during the protests after being shot in the heart by security forces in Andisheh, Tehran province, on November 18, 2019.

Ramezani was arrested and temporarily detained by security forces on November 18, 2021 after holding a memorial rally to mark the second anniversary of Pejman’s death.

On the day of the commemoration, security forces descended on the village of Malat, where Pejman is buried, closed roads in and out of the area and arrested a number of relatives and mourners and confiscated their phones.

The Iranian regime has acknowledged that its security forces shot and killed protesters during the demonstrations in 2019.

A December 2019 report by Iranian state television sought to portray the dead as “rioters” or foreign-backed insurgents who threatened military posts, oil tanks and the public. It acknowledged that the violence has also killed passers-by, security forces and peaceful protesters without blame.

However, online videos of demonstrations claim that security forces fire machine guns and rifles into crowds.

Iran has been accused of failing to hold the perpetrators to account for its violent crackdown on widespread protests.

“Iranian authorities have avoided any accountability and continue to harass the families of those killed during the protest,” said Tata Sepehri Far, Iran researcher at Human Rights Watch in 2020.

“Families of hundreds of victims, most of them from the more vulnerable segments of Iranian society, deserve to be held accountable for the grave human rights violations.”

The death toll of at least 304 has made the 2019 protests the bloodiest unrest in Iran since the time of the Islamic Revolution. The 2009 Green Movement protests following a controversial presidential election drew millions of people onto the streets, but far fewer died.

The demonstrations began on November 15 after the government raised the minimum price for gasoline by 50 percent.