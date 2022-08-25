Iranian Hulk bodybuilder deletes ‘Photoshopped’ pictures after humiliating boxing defeat

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The bodybuilder dubbed Iran’s Hulk has deleted dozens of ‘photoshopped’ photos from his Instagram after suffering an embarrassing boxing defeat.

The influencer, whose real name is Sajad Gharibi, has more than a million followers after showing off his alleged 390lb body.

But when he stepped into the ring against Kazakh Titan last month, the fight had to be stopped after two minutes when Gharibi hit the canvas.

Bodybuilder dubbed Iran’s Hulk has deleted dozens of ‘photoshopped’ photos from his Instagram after suffering an embarrassing boxing defeat

The influencer, whose real name is Sajad Gharibi, has more than a million followers after showing off his alleged 390-pound body

When he stepped into the ring against Kazakh Titan last month, the fight had to be stopped (pictured)

It appeared that the fighter wasn’t as tall as his social media photos had led fans to believe and he struggled to even stay upright or throw punches.

Since the fight, Gharibi has deleted photos of himself showing his incredible size. The daily star reported.

The remaining photos and videos on his feed show that the Iranian Hulk is much more human in his appearance.

Only 14 posts remain on his Instagram profile, with a video of his July 30th weigh-in being his most recent.

It was clear that the fighter wasn’t as big as his social media photos had led fans to believe

Since the fight, Gharibi has deleted photos of himself showing his incredible size

Gharibi was supposed to fight fellow strongman Martyn Ford earlier this year, but when they finally met, the two seemed totally out of line.

Ford said, “He wasn’t what I expected. I think he just fooled the world with photoshop, if I’m honest.

‘Seeing him in real life isn’t as impressive as seeing him in pictures. So discouraging I guess that’s the word. He was small.’

Gharibi had previously said he would join the fight against ISIS and be the West’s secret weapon against the terror group

Ford eventually withdrew from the fight due to fears for his opponent’s mental health after seeing him cry on TV because of his parents’ disappointment in him.

Gharibi had previously said he would join the fight against ISIS and be the West’s secret weapon against the terror group.

He attributed his size to genetics, but because of his frame, he had to deny rumors that he was the hangman of ISIS known as The Bulldozer, according to 9 News.