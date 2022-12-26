Iran Threatens to Raze Tel Aviv in Terrifying Video of How Tehran Would Respond to an Attack

Iran has threatened to razed Tel Aviv ‘to the ground’ in a chilling video explaining how Tehran would respond to an Israeli attack on its nuclear plant.

The violent video -shared on Twitter- begins by acknowledging how the Zionist regime conducted “another joint exercise with the United States” to “simulate an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.”

A confident reporter on the video said: ‘Suppose the Israeli planes manage to reach the Natanz nuclear site in one piece, and suppose they manage to bomb this site and damage it.

“Even if they manage to leave the skies of Iran safely, it will take at least an hour for them to return to their main base in the occupied lands.

Ayatollah Khamenei, who was the third president of Iran from 1981 to 1989, said 11 years ago: ‘If [the Zionist regime] make the slightest mistake, the Islamic Republic will raze Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground.”

The question is whether they would have any base left to land on.

The two and a half minute video, posted by @MEMRIReports, contains violent images of exploding missiles and various terrifying explosions to demonstrate what would happen to Tel Aviv.

“This is what the first few minutes of the Iranian response will look like,” the video explains.

“In less than seven minutes, the IRGC Aerospace Force’s tactical missiles, such as the solid-fuel Dezful and the newer Khaybar Crusher missiles, will destroy their targets with great precision, if launched from a place like Natanz.

The video contains a step by step process on how Iran would destroy Tel Aviv.

‘Obviously this is a simulation (of the attack). When the first wave of the attack reaches its target, the IRGC’s strategic missiles will be fed into underground silos and the missile bases will be ready for the second wave of the attack.

‘These missiles, like the Sejjil, hit their targets at speeds greater than ten times the speed of sound, and carry a payload of one ton.’

The video terrifyingly concludes: ‘In the second wave, the Dimona nuclear site will be virtually destroyed, Tel Aviv will be lifted to the ground.’

Ayatollah Khamenei, who served as Iran’s third president from 1981 to 1989, said 11 years ago: ‘But the Zionist regime is not big enough to be considered one of the enemies of the Iranian people.

“If they make even the slightest mistake, the Islamic Republic will tear Tel Aviv and Haifa to the ground.”