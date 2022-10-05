Iran summons UK envoy, again, over anti-crackdown complaints

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has again summoned Britain’s ambassador for what it said were “provocative” statements by London over Tehran’s crackdown on widespread protests, Iranian state news outlets reported Wednesday.

The Iranian authorities summoned Simon Shercliff for the second time in less than 10 days and “firmly condemned the interventionist statements that resort to provocative and false interpretations” by London, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The subpoena came two days after British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly urged Iranian authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly, exercise restraint and release unjustly detained protesters.

Iran said the “unilateral and selective” statement shows that the UK is siding with British-based groups opposing the Islamic Republic.

Widespread demonstrations in Iran were sparked by the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while she was being held by vice squad.

Iranian leaders accuse the West, especially the United States and Israel, of planning the protests ignited by the death of the 22-year-old woman. Amini was arrested for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. The Islamic Republic has also bombed the headquarters of Kurdish opposition groups it accuses of inciting protests, an accusation the groups deny.

Iran has provided no evidence to substantiate its claims of foreign involvement.

Protests entered a third week on Wednesday, despite the government’s efforts to contain protesters and have embroiled dozens of cities across the country in the most widespread challenge to Iran’s leadership in years. A series of protracted crises have fueled public anger, including the country’s political repression, ailing economy and global isolation.

The extent of the ongoing unrest, the most ongoing in more than a decade, remains unclear as witnesses report spontaneous gatherings across the country involving small acts of defiance – protesters shouting slogans from rooftops, cutting their hair and marching through the streets. state-imposed headscarf burning.

Iran’s security forces have tried to disperse demonstrations with tear gas, metal pellets and in some cases with live fire, human rights groups say. Iranian state television reports that at least 41 people have been killed in violent clashes between protesters and police, but human rights groups say the number is much higher. More than a thousand people have reportedly been arrested.

On Monday, Cleverly challenged Iran’s envoy over the Iranian authorities’ violent crackdown on the protests, saying the violence was “truly shocking”.

“We will continue to work with our partners to hold the Iranian authorities to account for their blatant human rights violations,” he said.

The UK also expressed concern over reports of Iranian authorities using live ammunition against protesters.

Earlier last week, Iran called on Shercliff to protest against Britain hosting Farsi-language media critical of Iran. The ministry claims that the news outlets have caused unrest and the spread of riots in Iran that are at the top of their schedule.

