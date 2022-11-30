Iran sentences four people to death for ‘cooperating’ with Israel

The four were charged with collaborating with Israeli intelligence and committing kidnappings.

According to the semi-official Mehr news agency, four people have been given death sentences by Iran’s judiciary after they were accused of collaborating with Israel’s intelligence services and kidnapping.

Referring to Israel, Mehr said on Wednesday they had been “sentenced to death for the crime of collaborating with the intelligence services of the Zionist regime and for kidnapping.”

It added: “Under the guidance of Zionist intelligence, this network of thugs was engaged in stealing and destroying private and public property, kidnapping people and obtaining false confessions.”

The judiciary’s Mizan Online website identified the men as Hossein Ordoukhanzadeh, Shahin Imani Mahmoudabad, Milad Ashrafi Atbatan and Manouchehr Shahbandi Bojandi, without specifying their backgrounds.

Tehran has long accused Israel of conducting covert operations on its territory, with the Islamic Republic accusing its nemesis of carrying out sabotage attacks on its nuclear sites and assassinations of key figures, including scientists.

Iran recently accused Israeli and Western intelligence services of plotting a civil war in the country, which is now in the throes of some of the largest anti-government protests since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Mehr said the suspect was arrested by the elite Revolutionary Guards and the Ministry of Intelligence.

Mizan Online said three other defendants have been sentenced to between five and 10 years in prison for crimes against the country’s security, complicity in kidnapping and possession of weapons.

The court’s latest ruling comes at a time of heightened tensions in Iran after more than two months of protests over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old Iranian-Kurdish woman died on September 16 after being arrested in Tehran for allegedly violating the Islamic Republic’s dress code for women.