Iran SEIZES two US Navy sea drones and then gives them back as warships close in

Iran said Friday it had released two US naval drones it seized in the Red Sea during the latest naval clash involving the US Navy’s new waterborne drone fleet in the Middle East.

The confrontation is the latest reminder of tensions between the United States and Iran, following firefights between US and Iranian-backed forces in Syria, and as the two provinces strike a new nuclear deal.

The images on Iranian state television were broadcast from the deck of its Jamaran destroyer.

It showed life-jacketed sailors investigating what appeared to be two Saildrone Explorers.

They could be seen throwing one overboard while another warship could be seen in the distance.

According to state television, Iran’s navy found “several unmanned spy ships on international sea routes” on Thursday.

“After two warnings to a US destroyer to prevent possible incidents, Jamaran has seized the two ships,” state television said.

“After securing the international shipping route, Marine Squadron No. 84 has released the ships to a safe area.”

In this photo, released by the US Navy, an unmanned naval drone Saildrone Explorer is sailing in the Gulf of Aqaba on Feb. 9, 2022. Iran said Friday that the Navy has seized two US naval drones.

In this image capture from Iranian state television, Iranian naval sailors jettison a US naval drone into the Red Sea with another warship in the distance

It added: “The US Navy was warned not to repeat similar incidents in the future.”

A US defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the incident before the military made a formal statement, identified the seized drones as Saildrone Explorers.

Those drones are commercially available and are used by various customers, including scientists, to monitor open waters.

Two US destroyers in the Red Sea, as well as naval helicopters, responded to the incident, the official said. They radioed the Iranian destroyer and tracked the ship until it released the drones Friday morning, the official said.

Initially, the Iranian sailors tried to cover the drones with tarps and deny they had them, the official said, adding that the drones are now in US custody.

This is the second incident in recent days as negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers are at stake.

The earlier incident involved the paramilitary Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, not the regular navy, and took place in the Persian Gulf. The guard was towing a Saildrone Explorer before releasing it when an American warship followed. Iran had criticized the US Navy for releasing a “Hollywood” video of the incident, to do the same Friday in the Red Sea incident.

The 5th Fleet launched its unmanned Task Force 59 last year.

Drones used by the Navy include ultra-durable aerial surveillance drones, surface ships such as the Sea Hawk and the Sea Hunter, and smaller underwater drones that resemble torpedoes.

The 5th Fleet’s area of ​​responsibility includes the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the narrow estuary of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of all oil flows. It also extends to the Red Sea near the Suez Canal, the waterway in Egypt leading to the Mediterranean, and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait near Yemen.

This photo released by the US Navy shows the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Guard ship Shahid Bazair, left, towing a US Navy Saildrone Explorer in the Persian Gulf on Tuesday

The region has suffered a series of maritime attacks in recent years.

Off Yemen’s Red Sea coast, bomb-laden drone boats and mines drifted by Yemen’s Houthi rebels damaged ships during the country’s years of war.

Oil tankers have been seized by Iranian forces near the United Arab Emirates and the Strait of Hormuz. Others have been attacked in incidents blamed by the navy on Iran.

Those attacks came about a year after then-President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw from Iran’s nuclear deal, which lifted sanctions against Tehran in exchange for a drastic cut in uranium enrichment.

Negotiations to revive the accord are at stake. The US on Friday expressed doubts about Iran’s latest written response to the talks.

Iran is now enriching uranium closer than ever to weapons levels as officials openly suggest Tehran could build an atomic bomb if it wanted to.

Iran has maintained that its program is peaceful, although Western countries and international inspectors say Tehran had a military nuclear program until 2003.