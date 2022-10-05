Iran says detained Iranian-American, 85, heading to Oman

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – An 85-year-old Iranian-American detained by Iran left the country for Oman on Wednesday, state media reported.

The state-run IRNA news agency published video of Baquer Namazi boarding a Royal Oman Air Force jet, apparently in Tehran.

It says Namazi left the country on Wednesday.

Tehran said late Tuesday that Oman had thanked the Iranian government for “delivering” Namazi to Muscat. Oman and the US did not immediately recognize the flight.

Namazi, a former UNICEF official, was placed under house arrest in 2018 for medical reasons but was not allowed to leave Iran despite his family’s pleas to travel for emergency heart surgery after multiple hospitalizations.

Last October, he underwent surgery in Iran to remove a blockage in an artery to the brain that his family and supporters described as life-threatening.

Namazi was arrested while traveling to Tehran to visit his imprisoned son Siamak Namazi, a 49-year-old energy manager. Security forces had arrested the son, a proponent of closer ties between Iran and the West, months earlier while he was visiting Iran on a business trip.

Both Namazis were sentenced to 10 years in prison in Iran on what the US and UN believe were trumped-up espionage charges.

