Iran releases Iranian-French academic Adelkhah on five-day furlough

Iran has released Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah on leave for five days, her lawyer told the Emtedad website on Tuesday, a day after Tehran and Washington concluded indirect talks in Vienna to revive a 2015 nuclear pact. blow.

“We hope it (the leave) will be extended,” Emtedad Hojjat quoted Kermani as saying.

Adelkhah, who lives in France and was arrested in 2019 while visiting Iran, was sentenced to five years in prison in 2020 on national security charges. She was later placed under house arrest, but was returned to prison in January.

Adelkhah has denied the allegations. France called them “politically motivated” and repeatedly called for the release of Adelkhah, a researcher at the prestigious Sciences Po University in Paris.

Iran does not recognize dual citizenship and says the case is an Iranian domestic legal issue.

In March 2020, Iran released Adelkhah’s partner, French academic Roland Marchal, who was being held with her after France released Iranian engineer Jalal Ruhollahnejad, who had been detained for alleged violations of US sanctions against Tehran.

