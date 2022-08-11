Iran rejects US claim of plot to kill ex-national security advisor John Bolton

Iran on Thursday dismissed US charges it had plotted to assassinate former White House national security adviser John Bolton in retaliation for the murder of one of its top commanders.

The US claim comes at a pivotal time in talks to revive a nuclear deal between Iran and the major powers that Washington had left in 2018 but has said it wants to rejoin, with Iran now considering what the European Union’s mediators have called a “final” text.

“The US Department of Justice has made allegations without providing valid evidence, creating a new fictitious work,” said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani.

“This time they have devised a conspiracy involving individuals like Bolton whose political careers have failed,” Kanani sneered.

“The Islamic Republic warns against any action targeting Iranian citizens using ridiculous accusations.”

The US Justice Department said Wednesday it had indicted a member of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps over allegations that he had offered to pay a person in the United States $300,000 to kill Bolton.

The plan was likely intended in retaliation for the US assassination of Guardsman Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in January 2020, the department said.

Guards member Shahram Poursafi is also said to have dangled the possibility of a second target, which he said would net the ostensible killer $1 million.

The court papers did not identify that alleged target, but according to US media outlet Axios, it was former Secretary of State and CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

‘Serious consequences’

The person Poursafi was dealing with was actually an informant for the US Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to court records.

Poursafi was charged with using interstate trade facilities to commit contract murder, which carries up to 10 years in prison; and by providing and attempting to provide material support to a transnational assassination plot, which carries a 15-year prison sentence.

The Justice Ministry said Poursafi is still at large and believed to be in Iran.

“If Iran attacks any of our citizens, including those who continue to serve the United States or those who previously served, Iran will face dire consequences,” current White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan warned after the allegations were made. announced.

Soleimani, a respected figure in Iran, was killed in a US drone strike just after landing at Baghdad airport on January 7, 2020.

Since his death, Tehran has vowed revenge, and the United States has stepped up security for prominent current and former officials, including Pompeo, who headed the State Department when Soleimani was assassinated.

Bolton, like Pompeo, was a strong critic of Iran, from April 2018 to September 2019, as National Security Adviser to former President Donald Trump’s White House.

He strongly opposed the 2015 deal that puts limits on Iran’s nuclear program, and supported the Trump administration’s unilateral withdrawal from the pact in May 2018.

Bolton called the Iranian government “liars, terrorists and enemies of the United States” in a statement on Wednesday.

Kanani said the US Department of Justice’s “baseless claims” were a smokescreen to “avoid being held accountable for the numerous crimes in which the US government is directly involved, such as the cowardly murder” of Soleimani.

(AFP)