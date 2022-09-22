WhatsNew2Day
Iran protests: ‘This time it’s different. It’s about women’

The death in police custody of Mahsa Amini has sparked the largest movement against Iran’s religious restrictions on women since the 1979 revolution. Our Perspective guest is the Iranian journalist who first accused Iran’s morality police of putting the police in a coma. 22 year old Amy. Aïda Ghajar researched the story from Paris, where she has been living in exile since 2010. She says Amini’s family is now under “pressure” to support the government’s story that the young woman had pre-existing health problems. In the past decade, Ghajar has witnessed other Iranian protests from afar. “This time it’s different. It’s about women,” she told us.

