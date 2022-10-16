Iran protests persist after deadly fire in notorious Tehran prison

A fire at Iran’s Evin prison late Saturday killed four detainees and injured 61, state media reported, as anti-government protests sparked by the death of a woman in police custody continued Sunday, including at several universities.

Iranian authorities said on Saturday that a prison workshop had been set on fire “after a fight between some inmates convicted of financial crimes and theft”. Evin is also holding many detainees facing security charges, including Iranians with dual citizenship.

Iran’s judiciary said four of those injured in Saturday’s blaze are in critical condition and the dead had died from smoke inhalation, Iranian state media reported.

The protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 have become one of the most brutal challenges to Iran’s spiritual rulers since the 1979 revolution, during which protesters called for the downfall of the Islamic Republic. even if the turmoil doesn’t seem close to overthrowing the system.

Demonstrations continued on Sunday at various universities, including in the cities of Tabriz and Rasht, against a heavy deployment of riot police. Videos on social media showed students at a university in Tehran chanting: “Iran has turned into a big prison. Evin prison has become a slaughterhouse.”

Reuters could not independently verify the images.

Families of some political prisoners used social media to call on authorities to ensure their safety at Evin Prison, which was blacklisted by the US government in 2018 for “serious human rights violations”.

Footage from the prison, broadcast on state television hours after the fire, apparently showed that calm had returned to the facility with inmates sleeping in their ward. It also showed firefighters inspecting a workshop with roof fire damage.

Atena Daemi, a human rights activist, said relatives of detainees in the women’s ward had gone to Evin for visiting hours, but authorities denied them entry, resulting in a stalemate. Inmates were “alright, but the phones are broken,” they were told, according to Daemi. She later tweeted that some of the female inmates had called their families.

The husband of Iranian journalist Niloofar Hamedi, who broke the news about Amini’s hospitalization and was arrested last month, also wrote on Twitter that she called him on Sunday.

A lawyer representing an American Iranian detained in Evin, Siamak Namazi, who has been imprisoned for nearly seven years on charges of espionage dismissed as baseless by Washington, said Sunday that Namazi had contacted his relatives.

“Siamak Namazi has now spoken to his family. He is safe and has been moved to a secure area of ​​Evin Prison. We have no further details,” attorney Jared Genser said in a tweet.

Several other Iranians with dual citizenship and foreign citizens are being held in Evin Prison, mostly on security-related charges. Some Twitter posts from their friends and relatives said they contacted their families on Sunday.

Violent act

Asked about the prison fire, US President Joe Biden said on Saturday he was surprised by the courage of the Iranian protesters. He previously called on Iran to “end violence against its own citizens by simply exercising their fundamental rights”.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said Biden was inciting “chaos, terror and destruction…(and) to be reminded of the eternal words of the founder of the Islamic Republic who called America the great Satan,” referring to the late revolutionary leader of Iran, Ayatollah. Ruhollah Khomeini.

France said on Sunday it was following closely the situation in Evin prison, “where several French nationals are being held arbitrarily”.

“France once again reminds the Iranian authorities that they are responsible for the safety and health of our compatriots detained in Iran,” a spokesman for France’s foreign ministry said in a statement, reiterating a call for their immediate release.

Protests have been met with brutal state action. At least 240 protesters, including 32 minors, have been killed, according to human rights groups. More than 8,000 people have been arrested in 111 cities and towns, Iran’s activist news agency HRANA said on Saturday. Authorities have not published a death toll.

Among the victims are teenage girls whose deaths have become a rallying cry for more demonstrations across the country.

Iran, which has blamed enemies at home and abroad, denies that security forces killed protesters. State media said on Saturday that at least 26 members of the security forces were killed by “rioters”.

The suppression of protests has met with international condemnation, with the United States, Canada and some European countries imposing sanctions on Iranian officials and organizations they accuse of being involved.

