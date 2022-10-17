Iran prison fire death toll rises to 8 inmates killed

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – Iran’s judiciary on Monday increased the death toll in a fire at the infamous Evin prison in Tehran, saying at least eight inmates have been killed as protests continue across the country.

The judiciary’s Mizan news agency offered the new toll, saying the detainees had succumbed to their injuries from the incident on Saturday night.

It said all those dead had been held on charges of theft.

Flames and thick smoke billowing from Evin prison in Tehran were widely visible Saturday night as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week. Gunshots and explosions were heard near the prison in online videos.

The fire was extinguished after several hours and no detainees were able to escape, state media said.

Authorities have tried to distance the events in the prison from the ongoing protests, while state media have carried conflicting reports of the violence. Hundreds are being held in Evin, where human rights groups have repeatedly reported abuse of prisoners.

