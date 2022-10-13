Iran president accuses US of ‘destabilization’ amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s president on Thursday accused the US of conducting a “failed destabilization policy” targeting his country after Iranians protested in cities across the country against the death of a 22-year-old woman in custody of the country’s morality police.

President Ebrahim Raisi’s repeated remarks have attempted to blame the demonstrations sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death as a Western conspiracy, even as school-age protesters remove their mandatory headscarves or hijab. They come after protests in cities across Iran on Wednesday, with videos circulating of security forces apparently firing at protesters and using violence to quell dissent.

The protests have become one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the Green Movement of 2009. Raisi, a hard-hitting protégé of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, described them as plotting against Iran by its enemies abroad. Raisi’s comments came on Thursday as he spoke at a conference in Astana, Kazakhstan.

“The Iranian nation has invalidated the US military option and, as they have admitted themselves, brought the policy of sanctions and maximum pressure to a humiliating failure,” Raisi said, according to a transcript of his comments. “Now, after America’s failures in militarization and sanctions, Washington and its allies have resorted to the failed policy of destabilization.”

Raisi did not address the demonstrations directly, that took place on Wednesday in at least 19 cities.

Gathering information about the demonstrations remains difficult amid internet restrictions and the arrests of at least 40 journalists in the country, the Committee for the Protection of Journalists said.

The Iranian government maintains that Amini was not assaulted, but her family says her body showed bruising and other signs of beating after she was detained for violating the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code.

It remains unclear how many people have been killed or arrested in the protests so far.

An Oslo-based group, Iran Human Rights, estimated on Wednesday that at least 201 people had been killed. This includes an estimated 90 people killed by security forces in the eastern Iranian city of Zahedan during demonstrations against a police officer charged with rape in a separate case. Iranian authorities have described the Zahedan violence involving unnamed separatists, without providing details or evidence.

In Washington, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said America was not focusing on… possible negotiations with Iran over its tattered nuclear deal during the demonstrations. Those conversations collapsed in the months before Amini’s death on September 16.

“Right now, our focus is … on the remarkable courage and courage displayed by the Iranian people in their peaceful demonstrations,” Price said. “And our focus now is on putting the spotlight on what they do and supporting them in the ways we can.”

Meanwhile, an Iranian-American who was released from prison while serving a 10-year sentence on internationally-criticized espionage charges was returned to Evin Prison in Tehran, his lawyer said. Siamak Namazi was released from prison as… his 85-year-old father, Baquer Namazi, was released and allowed to go to Oman. to travel and on to the United Arab Emirates for medical care.

“Iran’s decision to refuse to extend Siamak’s leave is devastating, but ultimately not surprising,” lawyer Jared Genser said. “That Iran is using Baquer’s departure and Siamak’s temporary release to portray itself as acting in good faith and then immediately and needlessly throw him back behind bars is a telling display of the precarious situation of the hostages. ”

