Iran: Generation Z at the heart of the protest movement

A month after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in custody by Iran’s infamous “morality police”, the protest movement in Iran continues unabated. Young people, especially young girls, are at the heart of the demonstrations. Our journalist Ershad Alijani has been following the protests closely. He explained the case of three young female protesters who were killed by security forces.

Their names were Hadis Najafi, Nika Shakarami and Sarina Esmailzadeh, they were between 16 and 22 years old, and like millions of young Iranian women, they posted videos of themselves on TikTok, Instagram or YouTube dancing, singing or taking political stances. All three wanted to join the protest movement that has been shaking Iran since mid-September. Like many other young protesters, they paid with their lives: at least 23 people under the age of 18 have died since the protests began.