Iran football team COVER emblem in solidarity with protestors following the death of Mahsa Amini

Iran’s football team covered their national team’s kit and crest during the national anthems before kick-off at home against Senegal in their final game before the World Cup.

The match – which ended 1-1 – was overshadowed by the widespread demonstrations that raged around the world following the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was in police custody when she died.

The team stood arm in arm prior to the game, taking off only their black jackets to play the match in Austria, which was played behind closed doors in a bid to discourage protest by an edict from the Iranian FA.

Iranian players wore black jackets to cover their national emblem for kick-off in Austria

However, groups of protesters flocked to the stadium in an attempt to get their message across on national broadcasts as calls for justice continue.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun wrote on Instagram on Sunday: ‘Worst case scenario, I’ll be fired from the national team. No problem.

‘I would sacrifice that for one hair on the head of Iranian women. This story will not be deleted. They can do whatever they want.

Protesters were not deterred from continuing to send their message despite the closed doors

‘Shame on you for killing so easily; long live Iranian women.’

His post was later deleted in favor of a less strongly worded version, but the attacker has since joined his teammates in blackening his profile photos on social media as a show of solidarity.

The black coats were in solidarity with protesters against the death of Mahsa Amini

Amini’s death has sparked demonstrations and calls for justice not only in Iran, but around the world.

She was placed under police custody for allegedly wearing a headscarf improperly earlier this month, and as such, many female protesters have taken to the streets without state-mandated hijabs and even cutting their hair in an act of defiance.

The team’s silent protest comes just days after two protesters were accosted by Austrian police with placards stating that Amini had been “killed by the police of the Islamic Republic of Iran” ahead of a friendly match with Uruguay.

Iran’s next appearance is on November 21 against England, whose manager Gareth Southgate was one of the few spectators allowed into the stadium.