Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests

Dubai: Iran says it has executed a prisoner convicted of a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests, the first death penalty carried out by Tehran.
Mohsen Shekari’s execution comes as other detainees also face the death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began in mid-September, first in protest against Iran’s morality police. The protests have become one of the most serious challenges to the Iranian theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iran made the announcement on Thursday (Iran time). Activists warn others could also be put to death in the near future, saying at least a dozen people have so far received the death penalty for their involvement in the demonstrations.
The execution “must be met with strong reactions or we will face daily executions of protesters,” wrote Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights. “This execution must quickly have practical consequences internationally.”
The Mizan news agency, run by Iran’s judiciary, said Shekari had been convicted by Tehran’s Revolutionary Court, which normally holds cases behind closed doors. The tribunals have been criticized internationally for not allowing those on trial to choose their own lawyer or even see the evidence against them.
Shekari was charged with blocking a street in Tehran and attacking with a machete a member of the security forces, who required stitches for his injuries, the agency said.
The Mizan report also alleged that Shekari said he was given money by an acquaintance to attack the security forces.
The Iranian government has been trying for months to claim – without providing any evidence – that foreigners have fueled the unrest. Protesters say they are angry at the collapse of the economy, the heavy-handed police crackdown and the entrenched power of the country’s Islamic clergy.
Mizan said Shekari was arrested on Sept. 25 and then sentenced on Nov. 20 on charges of “moharebeh,” a Farsi word meaning “to wage war against God.” That charge has been brought against others in the decades since 1979 and carries the death penalty. Mizan said an appeal against the sentence by Shekari’s lawyer failed.