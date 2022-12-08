Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests

Dubai: Iran says it has executed a prisoner convicted of a crime allegedly committed during the country’s ongoing nationwide protests, the first death penalty carried out by Tehran.

Mohsen Shekari’s execution comes as other detainees also face the death penalty for their involvement in the protests, which began in mid-September, first in protest against Iran’s morality police. The protests have become one of the most serious challenges to the Iranian theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

A protest in Iran over the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini. Credit:AP

Iran made the announcement on Thursday (Iran time). Activists warn others could also be put to death in the near future, saying at least a dozen people have so far received the death penalty for their involvement in the demonstrations.

The execution “must be met with strong reactions or we will face daily executions of protesters,” wrote Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights. “This execution must quickly have practical consequences internationally.”